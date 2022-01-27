The transformation of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the unknown sister of Shiloh

Twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008, both are biological children of the marriage between Angelina Jolie and Brad PittAdditionally, he has grown up with his other siblings.

How is Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh’s younger sister

The smallest of the family, 13 years old, She bears a strong resemblance to her mother and since she was a baby she had been very attached to her. However, after she became known and it was debunked that Shiloh could prepare for her transformation as a man, Vivienne has become close to this family member and is believed to have imitated her.





Vivienne has gone through an evolution in her image and attitude, she went from having a sweet appearance to dress much more manly. Apparently, Shiloh is not the only one who has decided to look like a man.

Let’s not forget that her parents have unconditionally supported her sister in her transformation. For her part, Angelina Jolie has revealed in interviews that it seemed impossible to her that her eldest daughter could one day wear a dress. Brad Pitt said that Shiloh only answers when she is called John. So it would not be strange for them to go through this situation again and, consequently, It would also be believed that they would respect Vivienne’s decision.

Vivienne Marchelin Jolie-Pitt in ‘Maleficent’ with her mom, Angelina Jolie

Little Vivienne Jolie-Pitt acted alongside her mother in the film maleficent. Thus little Vivienne was the first of her six siblings to venture into filma terrain largely dominated by their parents.

The daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt played in the tape young princess auroracharacter in which she Fanning gave life to an Aurora of a different age. The story of the film deals with the famous tale of the Beautiful Sleeping from a different angle, focusing on the evil witch and the reasons that led her to behave in such a terrible way.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet with Angelina and her brothers

After the red carpet from Maleficent, Vivienne and her twin Knox and the rest of the siblings appeared with their mother on the promotional tour for Eternals. On this red carpet, it was striking how much the children of ‘Brangelina’ (Brad + Angelina) grew, including Vivienne.