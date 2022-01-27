The spin-off of ‘A quiet place’ moves its premiere

The fans of’A peaceful place‘ will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the third installment of Paramount Pictures’ successful horror franchise. After announcing its premiere for March 31, 2023, the film will finally arrive six months later, on September 22, 2023, at least in theaters in the United States. This move comes just after Paramount also delayed the release dates of the seventh and eighth installments of ‘Mission: Impossible’ one year

As announced just a day ago, the film will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (‘Pig‘) and will not be a continuation of the recently released ‘a quiet place 2‘, but to act as a spin-off that in any case starts from an idea of ​​​​John Krasinski. The plan is to expand on the monster-ridden, post-apocalyptic world that Krasinski introduced in the original 2018 film.

After a couple of delays due to the pandemic,’a quiet place 2‘ arrived in the United States at the end of May 2021, quickly rising to the top of the box office with a collection of 69.1 million dollars in its first week, surpassing the collection of the first film and consolidating the franchise as extremely popular. The film ended up grossing $297 million at the worldwide box office.

Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, in the sequel to the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight for survival.

Krasinski will produce the new film through his Sunday Night Productions banner, with company co-founder Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will also return as producers through Platinum Dunes.