The series and movies that leave Netflix in February

1. The Firm (1993) When a Harvard Law School graduate joins a prestigious firm, he ignores the warning of his wife, who fears the lucrative deal sounds too good to be true.

2. Deepwater Horizon (2016) This dramatization of the 2010 catastrophe on the titular oil rig also chronicles the 12 hours leading up to what became a colossal man-made disaster.

3. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) After breaking up with her fiancé, a woman gets into an accident and wakes up in a bunker with a man who convinces her that there has been an apocalyptic event.

4. Jack and Jill (2011) Adam Sandler pulls double duty as family man Jack and his overbearing twin sister, Jill, who moves in for the holidays for an extended stay.

5. The Bounty Hunter (2010) Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest mission utterly satisfying when he learns that the bail jumper he must hunt down is his ex-wife, Nicole.

6. The Family Fang (2015) Two adult brothers reluctantly return to the home of their performance artist parents, but things take a turn when Mom and Dad get up and disappear.

7. Ace Ventura – When Nature Calls (1995) Ace travels to the jungles of Africa to retrieve a rare white bat. But if he fails, a war with the violent Wachootoo tribe is sure to follow.

8.Knowing (2009) An MIT astrophysics professor and his son discover a series of numbers on a time capsule that seem to reveal a cataclysm that will wipe out humanity.

9. Disobedience (2017) A New York photographer returns to her old home, an Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her years ago because of her attraction to a childhood friend.

10. The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) Tired of being single, middle-aged teacher Rose Morgan accepts her colleague’s proposal, but her colleague just wants a platonic marriage.

11. The Opposite of Sex (1998) When a manipulative 16-year-old moves in with her gay half-brother and his lover, she soon seduces her way into a disturbing love triangle.

12. The Perfect Guy (2015) After lobbyist Leah ends her long-running romance with marriage-phobic Dave, she falls for Carter, a charming security expert with a dark, hidden agenda.

13. Pixels (2015) When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood friends (a pack of former arcade kings) spring into action.

14. Free Fire (2016) An incomplete arms deal in a deserted warehouse turns into a pitched battle when the two sides engage in a shootout with no prisoners.

15. Terrified (2017) When spooky things start happening in a Buenos Aires neighborhood, paranormal investigators and a former police officer launch a terrifying investigation.

16. The Reconquest (2016) Years after they were childhood sweethearts, Manuela and Olmo share a night in Madrid, where they talk about their past and the possibility of a future.

17. Happy New Year (2014) A revenge-seeking diamond thief assembles a ragtag team to infiltrate a Dubai hotel hosting a dance contest. But first they have to learn to dance.

18.Dilwale(2015) A young couple falls in love, but conflicting loyalties drive them apart. Years later, fate intervenes and gives them a second chance.

19. Heroes Wanted (2016) When his special operations agency is wiped out, Spain hastily assembles a new team to defuse a terrorist plot. But who are these scrappy hero wannabes?

20. The Addams Family (1991) Stepping out of the pages of the Charles Addams cartoons and 1960s television series, members of the beloved and ghoulish family come to the big screen.

21.Stuart Little (1999) Mr. and Mrs. Little want to adopt a brother for their only child, but they get more than they bargained for when they take in a mouse with attitude.

22. Spartacus (2010) (Series) A Thracian man is sentenced to a brutal death in the arena, only to survive his executioners and be reborn as the enslaved gladiator Spartacus.

23. Wartime (2017) (Series) In 1921, upper-class nurse apprentices from Madrid open a hospital in Melilla for soldiers from the Rif War, finding friendship and romance while saving lives.

24. Secret of the Nile (2016) (Series) When his sister goes missing while working at the Grand Hotel, a man joins the staff for answers. Within its elegant walls, find love and intrigue.

25. Love for Ten – Generation of Youth (2013) (Series) A nerdy engineering student falls for a pretty, outgoing girl at his university. To get closer, he joins the theater group she belongs to.

26. The Kirlian Frequency (2017) (Series) At midnight, a lone DJ broadcasts the strangest and most terrifying stories from the outer reaches of Kirlian, a lost city somewhere in Argentina.

27. No Game No Life (2014) (Series) The legendary brothers Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where life is a series of games and humanity is in grave danger of extinction.

28. Sword Art Online Alternative – Gun Gale Online (2018) (Series) College student Karen takes up Gun Gale Online and earns a reputation as the Pink Demon. He is then asked by his game partner, Pitohui, to join the Squad Jam.

29. Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon? (2015) (Series) Lovable goofball Bell Cranel wants an adventure, and when he meets the diminutive goddess Hestia, he gets much more than he bargained for.

30. Fate/stay night – Unlimited Blade Works (2014) (Series) Young Rin and Shiro bond as allies when they are chosen to compete in a secret tournament for possession of the Holy Grail.

31. Pocoyo (2005) (Series) Discovery is the name of the game for cute little boy Pocoyo in this series of colorful and realistic animated adventures for preschoolers.

32. Shopkins (2014) (Series) Little items from the grocery store come to life as the Shopkins, who have fun adventures at the Small Mart and in the magical town called Shopville.

33. My Little Pony – Friendship Is Magic (2010) (Series) Travel to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her friends go on adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.