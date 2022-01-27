the romantic scenes in ‘Marry Me’

For some time now, the media and social networks have been commenting on the long-awaited film. Marry me, starring Maluma, JLo and Owen Wilson. Due to the pandemic, the premiere date had been postponed, however, the public will already be able to enjoy the plot from February 11.

Maluma has stood out within the industry at a national and international level, thanks to his facet as a singer of urban music. With songs like Happy 4, Four babys, Hawaii, Friends with benefits, among others, the Colombian has positioned himself as one of the most listened to artists on all digital platforms.

Now, the paisa reggaeton wanted to open his spectrum as an artist by exploring a new facet: that of an actor, and he did it in style, because he came to nothing more and nothing less than Hollywood. with the romantic comedy Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro and starring him, Jennifer López and renowned actor Owen Wilson.

Marry me tells of a modern love story about celebrities, marriage and social media. Recently, the paisa published a brief preview of the film on his Instagram account and left more than one surprised, since romantic and affectionate scenes with his colleague Jennifer López, Ben Affleck’s partner, are observed. Apparently, it seems that “Papi Juancho” and the diva from the Bronx had very good chemistry. In those small fragments that Maluma showed, kisses, hugs, choreographies, flirtatious looks, music, etc. are observed.

“I still can’t believe that my first time acting in a movie is next to @jlo and Owen Wilson. Dreams are never too big for someone brave and fighting. THANK YOU!”, The singer wrote in the description of the publication that already has almost 2 million likes and thousands of comments congratulating him on this achievement. “You are very big and nothing is too big for you, I love you”, “I am not surprised that you have achieved so much, because you deserve it, that you continue to succeed like this”, “I already want to see you although I may have a heart attack”, “what pride I feel for you”, “how much chemistry between the two”.

