The presidents of Mexico in swimsuits and exercising

This Thursday the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He reproached the media for invading their privacy when they go out for a walk. This as part of the recommendations made by his medical team to keep her health in perfect condition.

In the press conference this Thursday, the president declared:

Yesterday I went for a walk, because the doctors recommended me, and there they are going to take a picture of me and they have cameras, an invasion of my time, little privacy. Ever since I started going, because the doctors recommended that I walk 20, 30 minutes, that I get stronger, there in the field where I go they went up to a building, to a bank and from there they were taking me, and it was with a telephone these conventional. But yesterday since I left, I spend an hour wherever I go, I go and come back, but they were already cameras. And you have to endure, you have to respect, but they do happen. And if it was a report on the recovery of health or if they are seeing how I am advancing to get ahead, no, it is the image that I am already dragging my feet, collapsing. The doctors already told me that I am at 100″.

The image of the presidents of Mexico exercising or in bathing suits is not something new.

President Lazaro Cardenas (1934-1940) He was caught wearing a tank top in the frozen waters of the Nevado de Toluca, two days after the oil expropriation, on a Sunday, March 20, and which was published in the newspapers of the time.

“So they don’t see that we’re hot.”

Luis Echeverria Alvarez (1970-1976) was also photographed in Cozumel, Quintana Roowith Fidel Castro.

Jose Lopez Portillo (1976-1982) He was caught playing soccer without a shirt and in a pool.

A day in the life of José López Portillo, president of Mexico between 1976 and 1982. He can be blamed for many things, but less so for not knowing how to exercise. López Portillo practiced fencing, swimming, horsemanship, and also enjoyed visiting archaeological sites. Video of RTVE pic.twitter.com/LwPFo9yeuN – Tlatoani_Cuauhtemoc (@Cuauhtemoc_1521) December 8, 2021

Vicente Fox Quesada (2000-2006) underwent spinal surgery on March 12, 2003. As part of his rehabilitation, he exercised in a swimming pool.

Felipe Calderon (2006-2021) ran in Washington with the then president of chili, Sebastian Pineraprior to the Plenary Session of the Nuclear Security Summit in 2010.

Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018) he also ran with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Otawwa on June 28, 2016.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador was photographed with his wife, Mrs. Beatriz Gutierrez Mullerhis son Jesus and other people in what looks like a river or lake with a waterfall.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also tweeted videos at the time of going to beat.

I scored a run, I touched the ball down the first line, foul; small tear, went back to bat, batted and another runner. Cheer up, Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/dqzKtXHHor – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 21, 2021

On the way back from the Picachos Dam, past La Noria, Sinaloa, they were playing baseball. I got off for a little turn and… let’s go! Long live sports and long live baseball! pic.twitter.com/V5y6c7Ndtu – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 16, 2021

Today I went to the baseball field to bat bows at my veteran teammate “Zurdo” Ortiz. I remembered that famous phrase by Babe Ruth: “You can’t beat someone who doesn’t know how to surrender.” pic.twitter.com/TyK4SMCmL6 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 27, 2021

With information from López-Dóriga Digital