The premiere of ‘Cruella’ on Disney + breaks his contract, according to a report

It seems that Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney has opened the door to more lawsuits against the house of Mickey Mouse: Now Emma Stone is the actress who considers filing her own lawsuit against Disney, for exactly the same reason as Johansson.





Mat Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, reports in his newsletter exclusive that Emma Stone considering suing Disney over ‘Cruella’ premiere on Disney+, and the reason would be the same that Johansson already explained: the hybrid release in theaters and streaming of ‘Cruella’ would have cut his box office earnings, breaking Stone’s contract, and directly affecting his earnings.

Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney + or Star +, which one is worth it?

‘Cruella’ has been well received and critically acclaimed, but has not been reflected in box office earnings, reportedly as part of its premiere for streaming on Disney +, and it is what would cause the lawsuit of Emma Stone, empowered by Johansson’s background. According to the report, collected by ScreenRant, stone is “considering your options“regarding filing his lawsuit against Disney.

Belloni goes even further and mentions that another actress who could bring her own lawsuit against Disney would be Emily Blunt, following the premiere of ‘Jungle Cruise’ this weekend. In fact, John Berlinski, Johansson’s lawyer, mentioned at the time that his client’s lawsuit could be the first of many cases for Disney:

This surely won’t be the last case of Hollywood talent taking on Disney and making it clear that whatever the company is up to, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.

Finally, Belloni adds that Disney is “particularly difficult to deal with” under these circumstances. However, Johansson’s lawsuit has received support from many personalities and artists, for which he speculates that the situation will not be resolved. For its part, the only response from Disney so far is that it has classified as “sad and distressing” Johansson’s claim.