The photographer Ruvén Afanador exhibits “Daughters of the water” in Cartagena de Indias

January 26, 2022

Cartagena (Colombia), Jan 26 (EFE).- “Daughters of the water”, the photographic exhibition on Colombian indigenous communities and the work of photographer Ruvén Afanador and artist Ana González, will be presented in Cartagena de Indias starting Thursday in the framework of the Hay Festival 2022.

This exhibition is a tribute to the ancestral indigenous communities of Colombia and for it they portrayed members of 26 ethnic groups that inhabit the country from the Caribbean department of La Guajira to the Amazon, in southern Colombia.

Among the communities portrayed are the Wayuu, Kogui, Yagua, Tucano, Gunadule, Uitoto, Misak, Yucuna, Arhuaco, Pachacuarí, Nukak, Kamëntsá, Koreguaje, Emebera Chamí, Inga, Nasa and Wounaan.

Afanador’s work consists of 60 black and white portraits, which were later intervened by González, of indigenous women, men and children who live in the most remote places of the national geography who, before the peace process with the guerrillas of the FARC could not leave.

“In my work, the feminine side has always taken a very important part, especially in men. It is something that I have always explored,” explained Afanador during a talk with the cultural adviser of the Spanish embassy in Colombia, Juan-Pedro Perez-Gomez.

Regarding the role of women in “Daughters of the water”, Afanador said: “for us it was very important to show the sensuality and the feminine side of men and women, and how they are with all this wardrobe, nudity, skin, sensuality”.

“It is something very beautiful and I really wanted all this to remain in the images. Naturally, this attracts me a lot, it has always been present in my projects,” he argued.

MUCH TO LEARN FROM INDIGENOUS WOMEN

For her part, the Colombian artist affirmed that both she and Afanador realized through their three years of travel that “there is much to learn from indigenous women.”

“It was very nice to understand how the female influence is very powerful in these communities, both in men and women,” she said.

González introduces his work saying that “the ‘Daughters of Water’ are our origin” because “water is the mother of everything, it is our vital energy”.

“In indigenous mythology, water is a vital element that, in most cultures, appears linked in some way to the origin of life,” he added.

THIS IS HOW IT ALL STARTED

The Colombian photographer, famous for his photographs of characters such as Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney, Al Pacino, Céline Dion, Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, said that he met “Ana, first of all, through Instagram.”

“I think it’s a wonderful way to get to know the work of people,” he asserted.

He recalled that “on one of the trips that María Clemencia Rodríguez made as first lady (of former President Juan Manuel Santos)” to the Serranía de Chiribiquete” she invited him and when he arrived “there was Ana, it was a surprise.”

“The first lady made a connection for us to get to know each other and from the first moment a beautiful and very special friendship was formed,” said Afanador, adding that “on that same trip” he proposed to his partner “a collaboration, a project together.” .

THERE IS A FESTIVAL

Both Afanador and González will be present at the Hay Festival in Cartagena where they will talk with biologist Brigitte Baptiste about the protection of nature, the displacement of indigenous communities and the role of art as a means of making these issues visible.

At another time González and the Spanish writer Irene Reyes will talk about “Daughters of the water” and the connection between South American and Greco-Latin mythology.

The “Daughters of the Water” exhibition, which is being held with the support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Spanish Embassy in Colombia, will be open at the Spanish Cooperation Training Center (CFCE) in Cartagena de Indias until next March 18. EFE

