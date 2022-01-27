The photo that Kim Kardashian had to delete from Instagram for excessive Photoshop

Users accused Kim Kardashian of using Photoshop in one of her latest photos

kim kardashian He published a photo on a paradisiacal beach for his more than 282 million fans on Tuesday. In the snapshot, the businesswoman wore a bikini with a very tight shirt and striking gloves. Although he did not report the exact location, it could be his last getaway to the Bahamas, with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

However, Kim’s supporters were quick to notice a suspicious detail in one of the photos: her rear leg was distorted., with a curve appearing behind the knee. Users did not hesitate to point out that the error was due to excessive Photoshop.

When fans flocked to comment on the photograph, Kim quickly deleted the post and reloaded the gallery without the image in question.

The photo that Kim Kardashian deleted from Instagram

Although Kardashian was quick to remove the photo and re-upload the series without the failed image, a Twitter account managed to capture it and republish it.

“Kim, what happened to your leg?”A follower asked the media, who has not publicly acknowledged his excesses when it comes to editing the photographs he publishes on social networks.

Kanye West confirmed that there is another sex tape of Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, 41, was the protagonist this week after meeting the existence of a second sex tape involving her and her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

Kanye West shared in an interview on Monday that prevented the alleged images from leaking, but a spokesperson for the businesswoman acknowledged that although there was a computer with some type of images, none of them contained sexually explicit.

The American rapper disclosed that despite his ongoing divorce from the mother of his four children, he recently recovered a laptop containing the home footage and gave it to his now ex-wife. “I went to get Ray J’s laptop myself that night”said West, 44, during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “I met this man at the airport, then I got on a plane, came back and handed it to him at 8 in the morning,” he said.

Kardashian rose to fame after a sex tape of her and then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Shortly after, she and her family released “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The intimate recording became the most viewed porn video in history. It was bought by the adult film production company Vivid Entertainment for a million dollars. The material was filmed while the former couple was on vacation in Mexico.

“The computer and hard drive were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. We did not find anything hidden sexual, only images on the plane on the way to Mexico, in a club and in a restaurant on the same trip, “the statement read.

“Kim stands firm in her belief that there is no such thing as a second video. After 20 years, she really wants to move on from this chapter and focus on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, businesswoman, and advocate for justice reform.”

One source, however, told Page Six that the influencer was “very grateful” that Kanye managed to get Ray J to deliver the second video to her.

Kim Kardashian (The Grosby Group)

West further stated that Kim was relieved to learn that he had obtained the material. “She cried when she saw it. Do you know why he cried when he saw it on the computer? Because it represents how much they have used it”, said the musician. “It represents how many people didn’t love her and just saw her as a commodity.”

On the other hand, the rapper criticized Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson calling it “fake”.

Kardashian filed to be legally single in the midst of her divorce from West in November. The businesswoman and the rapper, who has an affair with actress Julia Fox, have been separated since February. It was Kim who decided to end their marriage. The former couple married at a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, after dating for two years.

In his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye confirmed that he bought the house in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California, which is located just a few meters from the family home of his ex-wife.. “I need to see my children. That’s why I bought the house. It was pointed out that there was something wrong with me buying a house near my children.”

