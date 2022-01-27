The opening of the Simulation Hospital among the projects of the Faculty of Medicine and Nutrition for 2022

After presenting their good wishes for the coming year and endorsing their commitment to improving education, the members of the governing body of the Faculty of Medicine and Nutrition, led by its director, Antonio Sifuentes Álvarez, went before the rector Rubén Solís Ríos , to whom they presented the projects for this 2022, including the completion of the Simulation Hospital, the construction of a computer center and the improvement of the curricula of the careers they offer.

The rector of the highest house of studies thanked the visit and the commitment that FAMEN has shown day after day with its students, especially in the midst of this pandemic that has led to the intermittent closure of classrooms; however, he said, the Faculty has shown that it is possible to return to face-to-face classes following the health guidelines, so the University as a whole could return to the classrooms in the short term, that is the purpose, although it will depend on the indications that give the health authorities.

On the other hand, the rector mentioned that a few days ago the UJED insisted before CONACyT for the approval of six postgraduate programs, which reached the objective. This, without a doubt, is very good news for the Universidad Juárez, since these achievements are also reflected in the improvement of the indicators and position the UJED as an institution of educational quality.

The director of the Faculty of Medicine and Nutrition, Antonio Sifuentes Álvarez, reiterated for his part the commitment that as an academic unit they have with their students and recalled that one of the main projects they have to consolidate this year is the culmination of the Simulation Hospital , of which the rector has been a participant and has shown interest in its completion as soon as possible. Likewise, he explained that it is intended to have a computer center that allows young people to access tools that are important for their school development.

Finally, he commented that FAMEN has not stopped working on its educational models, on the curricula of the degrees it offers, as it highlighted that the Medicine degree has accreditation for five years and the Nutrition degree for three, at an international level.