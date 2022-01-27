The Nio ET5, with its 1,000 kilometers of autonomy, will arrive in Europe in 2023 – News – Hybrids and Electric

Nio, one of the electric manufacturers that is most committed to exporting its product beyond its borders, presented the ET5 at the end of last year as a medium-sized electric sedan capable of traveling 1.000 kilometers with each charge, in the version with the largest battery. With the first deliveries scheduled for the Chinese market in september 2022 and in Norway during the fourth quarter of the same yearhas already set a date for its arrival in other markets of the Old Continent: the spring 2023.

The announcement has been made by its executive director William Li, who, according to reports CNEV Post, mentioned this European expansion plan last Saturday to the company’s Norwegian team, led by general manager Marius Hayler. Nio started its operations in the Norwegian market last year, when it began selling the first of its models there, the electric SUV ES8. Li did not reveal more details about the landing of ET5 in foreign markets, beyond the expected date for its arrival in Norwegian, which will be during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Although Nio has chosen Norway as the first European market in which to settle, its intention is to launch its electric cars in Germany in 2022. The company also confirmed again that it would introduce “its products and its holistic service system in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022“. This indicates that the Chinese manufacturer will begin to sell several of its models and to implement your battery exchange system in these European countries. Nio is already planning these stations in Norway. Also, the first step to start having them in Germany, the certification, has already been carried out through the TÜV company.

The Nio ET5 is an electric sedan that comes to compete directly with the Tesla Model 3. One of its main arguments is its autonomy, more than 1,000 kilometers with the largest battery, 150 kWh capacityd. Although this is a figure measured by Chinese homologation standards based on the old European NEDC cycle, which is quite unrealistic, the figure is impressive. With the input battery, with a 75 kWh capacity, it will offer 550 kilometers of autonomy, and with the intermediate one, of 100 kWh, 700 kilometers. It will also offer several engines with a maximum power of 360 kW (490 hp) with which you can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The passenger compartment of the Nio ET5 is equipped with the highest technology.

On the other hand, the car has a passenger compartment equipped with the PanoCinema. A large head-up display enhanced with augmented reality and virtual reality is capable of projecting a 201-inch screen six meters in front of the car. To be able to appreciate all that it offers, you need glasses designed specifically for Nio. In addition, it has a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, a large square central screen and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. It will have a system level 3 autonomous driving that will allow the driver not to be aware of the steering wheel in certain scenarios such as highways, urban areas, car parks or during battery change.

Last but not least, you will be the price argument that for now has not been announced for Europe. In China it will start at 328,000 RMB before aid, about 45,672 euros to change current. But perhaps the most interesting is battery rental option, taking advantage of the exchange system that accompanies all its models. With the ‘BaaS’ contract (Battery-as-a-Service), the starting price is 258,000 RMB, about 35,933 euros to change.