The new fashion queen! Daughter of Khloé Kardashian poses with a dress of more than 10 thousand pesos

The Kardashians They are one of the richest clans in the United States, so it is not uncommon to see them full of luxuries, whether at home, in cars or in the clothes they normally wear. This time it’s not about Kim, Khloé, Kourtney or Kendall or Kylie, but one of the smallest members in the family, the daughter of Klhóe and Tristan Thompson, who posed in a rather expensive dress.

The little one, three years appeared in the style of her aunt Kendall, like a model, posing in a very colorful exclusive designer dress. This garment was accompanied by a leather jacket with silver details and black industrial-style boots. In the photo you can also see how much it has grown.

True Thompson comes out smiling at her mom’s photo shoot. In the images you can see Tutu, as his mother tells him, posing with the complete outfit, later how the jacket is removed and in the end grabbing her kitten.

The value of the dress

The one born in 2018 wore a dress from the Dolce & Gabbana brand with a print of quite bright colors with the legend “Only Good Vibes (only good vibes in Spanish)” and the logo of the prestigious brand.

The value of the pledge is estimated at 500 dollars, that is, about 10 thousand Mexican pesos, but that is not the most important thing since in the same photo you can see the three-year-old little girl with a diamond-studded watch with a pink strap.

It has to be clarified that True has not been seen with the same outfit twice, This is because he grows up very fast and because his family buys him a lot of clothes. Thanks to these factors, Khloé decided to sell her little girl’s clothes, a situation that generated a lot of criticism.

