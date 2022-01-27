The mysterious object found 4,000 light years from Earth that is unlike anything seen before

The image shows the Milky Way as seen from Earth. The icon shows the position of the mysterious object discovered by an Australian student.

Australian scientists say they have discovered a spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything seen before.

As they have observed, the object – discovered by a university student – releases a colossal burst of electromagnetic radiation during one full minute every 18 minutesyouyou.

Researchers frequently report objects that pulsate energy in the universe. But, they say, something that stays on for a minute is highly unusual.

The team is now working to understand the find in greater depth.

