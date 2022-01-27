The mysterious object found 4,000 light years from Earth that is unlike anything seen before

Drafting

image source, ICRAR/CURTIN Caption, The image shows the Milky Way as seen from Earth. The icon shows the position of the mysterious object discovered by an Australian student.

Australian scientists say they have discovered a spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything seen before.

As they have observed, the object – discovered by a university student – releases a colossal burst of electromagnetic radiation during one full minute every 18 minutesyouyou.

Researchers frequently report objects that pulsate energy in the universe. But, they say, something that stays on for a minute is highly unusual.

The team is now working to understand the find in greater depth.

unexpected and creepy

The object was discovered by Curtin University student Tyrone O’Doherty with the Murchison Widefield Array telescope in the outback of Western Australia, using a new technique developed by himself.

image source, Getty Images Caption, One of the theories is that it could be a white dwarf (a stellar remnant that is generated when a star runs out of nuclear fuel and dies).

O’Doherty is part of a team led by astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, a member of the Curtin University branch of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR).

“It appeared and disappeared for a few hours during our observations,” says the ICRAR press release documenting the discovery.

“That was completely unexpected. Y a little creepy for an astronomer, because there is nothing known in heaven that behave that way“.

Neutron star?

Objects turning on and off in the Universe are not new to astronomers. They are known as “transitory”.

But an object that stays on for a full minute is “really weird,” explained Gemma Anderson, an astrophysicist at ICRAR-Curtin.

The organization added that after analyzing years of data, the team of researchers was able to establish that the object is located about 4,000 light years from Earthis incredibly bright and has a extremely powerful magnetic field.

Theories about what the object could be include one that proposes it could be a neutron star or white dwarfa term used to describe the remnants of a collapsed star.

However, much of the discovery remains a mystery.

“Further detections will tell astronomers whether this is a single, rare event or a large new population that we’ve never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker said.

“I hope to understand this object and then extend the search to find more.”