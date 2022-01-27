The most outstanding gossip of the Mexican show business
The last week of January 2022 is loaded with different news from the Mexican show business that you cannot miss. Lawsuits, legal processes, premieres and celebrities infected with COVID-19. All the details, below:
A few weeks after confirming the launch of the bioseries about the late musician Vicente Fernández, they revealed the premiere date of the ambitious project on the Hoy program. As indicated, it will be on March 14 at 8:30 p.m. on the Las Estrellas channel. Apparently, Televisa and Univision decided to advance the televised story of “Charro de Huentitán”.
The host of the Hoy program jumped in defense of Yalitza Aparicio and counterattacked the influencer Superholly for the criticism she had made against the English pronunciation of the protagonist of “Roma” and also of Sofía Vergara. “Superholly, the day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofia Vergara’s wool and all those who criticize in your account, then we’ll talk baby, as long as I don’t care,” Montijo said, looking at the camera in an intimidating tone.
Many viewers questioned the presenter’s attitude and assured that she owes the influencer an apology because the situation was not so serious and not even Yalitza had been offended. “I was not angry, on the contrary, I saw the video of her and she was incredible to me, the truth is that I admire her a lot,” said the actress about the influencer’s work of teaching English. Apparently, Montijo was looking for a lawsuit where there was not…
Michelle Renaud made public the hard personal moment she is going through after suing the father of her son Marcelo for alleged assaults on the minor. The actress exposed all the details of her in a live Instagram and the messages of support were not long in coming.
Julian Gil was one of the first to comment: “Force Mich, Marcelo and you have all my love and support.” Sherlyn and Marlene Favela also expressed affectionate words towards their colleague. At the moment, the legal process is ongoing and the hardest part falls on the child.
Lucía Mendez spent her birthday alone and in isolation because she was infected with the new strain of COVID-19, Omicron, just at this time. Although she went through the disease with mild symptoms, the actress acknowledged that at first the discomfort became so strong that she even felt “seeing the virgin”. “This has led me to think that it is not ‘why’, but ‘what for’, to focus more on health, take things more calmly, not do so many things at once; so many things that you reconsider, being well with the family…”, expressed the famous in social networks. Fortunately, her health picture did not get worse and she did not get worse.