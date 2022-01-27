The most extravagant beauty treatments of the famous | Lifestyle

Andrea Camarena

From Kim Kardashian to Michelle Renaud, this is how these six celebrities take care of themselves!

When it comes to taking care of our appearance, women can resort to methods, sometimes exotic, to achieve our goal of look and feel good about ourselves.

In this line some celebrities have confessed their more extravagant methods to take care of their skin, hair or their health and that, they assure, have worked for them!

Here are the six treatments that we consider most unusual and that many of your favorite celebrities use:

1) Michelle Renaud and Aislinn Derbez’s ice tub

A method that has become popular in recent years and it is said that even celebrities like Lady Gaga have incorporated it into their routine, is the ice bath.

The actress michelle renaud He has been doing it since the end of last year and, every time he shares his experience on networks, he assures that getting in once a week for 3 minutes is enough to burn fat, reduce inflammation, have healthier skin and feel more energetic.

Recently, Aislinn Derbez She shared in her Instagram stories that she also tried it but that it has been a difficult process since when she gets into the tub, her body hurts because “her pain threshold is zero.”

2) Anahí and Kim Kardashian’s ‘vampire facial’

In 2013, kim kardashian shocked when in one of the episodes of ‘Kourtney and Kim Take Miami’ he showed this unusual treatment known as ‘vampire facial’, which consists of extracting blood from your arm, obtaining platelet-rich plasma and applying it topically or injecting it into face. Although Kim commented that she did see its benefits, she admitted that she no longer does.

For her part, Anahí showed in her Instagram stories, some time later (2019), her face covered in blood in what seemed like the same treatment that the Kardashians used. In these stories, the actress described this as a “super treatment”.

3) Salma Hayek’s rose water

Recently, the Mexican actress confessed on the red carpet of the movie ‘House of Gucci’ that her secret for a smooth and toned complexion was to use “a lot of rose water”, a tonic that you can get at pharmacies or stores with products for the face care.

In addition to this, Hayek explained that he never washes his face in the morning, so the frequent use of rose water is his great bet to look from 30 to 55 years of age.

4) Jennifer Aniston’s horse shampoo

For the protagonist of ‘Friends’, this is one of her best kept secrets for enviable hair. Although it is popularly known as “horse shampoo” it refers to a mixture totally made for human hair that is composed, for the most part, of substances such as biotin, which has been proven to help strengthen the hair and encourage its rapid growth. and healthy growth.

Both she and Sarah Jessica Parker, who also entrusts her hair to this product, have told different US media that their favorite brand is ‘Mane ‘n Tale’.

5) Thalia’s cupping therapy

The singer shared last year that as part of the detoxification routine, there is the so-called ‘cupping’ or suction therapy, which refers to a technique of Chinese origin in which suction cups or small vacuum flasks are placed on the skin in order to improve blood circulation.

The actress assures that it has been very beneficial for her to “oxygenate the muscles, improve circulation and eliminate accumulated toxins”.

6) Victoria Beckham’s bird droppings

There is a famous facial known as the ‘Japanese geisha facial’ which is made from bird droppings and is said to be ideal for stimulating, restoring and illuminating the skin.

Different British media have alluded to the fact that this facial is one of the favorites of the former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, who has always been characterized by having a clean, smooth and extremely well-groomed complexion.

How are you? Would you do any of these treatments? Remember that if you want to implement any of these, it is important that you consult a specialist beforehand, as not all methods and treatments are optimal for everyone, so be careful. Your health is not a game!