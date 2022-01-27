The Marvel movie that failed at the box office and now triumphs on Disney +

In 2019 it hit the big screen X-Men: Dark Phoenixthe twelfth and final installment in the film series of X Men directed by simon kinberg and starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence Y Sophie Turner.

The film had a poor reception by the public and the specialized press, to the point that it appears on Rotten Tomatoes with 22% approval while on Metacritic it has a score of 43 out of 100.

Despite being a critical and box office flop, the tape currently rose from the ashes thanks to the Disney + platform, where it is among the most viewed by subscribers.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

This is how the media outlet Quever reports it, where it is indicated that this delivery of X Men integrates the ranking of the 15 most watched productions in the streaming service at a global level. In this way, thanks to this platform, the film is achieving the success that it did not achieve in theaters three years ago.

The synopsis of X-Men: Dark Phoenix indicates: “Jean Gray begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt her and turn her into the Dark Phoenix, causing the X-Men to decide if her life is worth more than all of humanity.”.

The rest of the cast of the film complete it Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, Scott Shepherd, and Ato Essandoh. Watch the trailer below: