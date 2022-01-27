The Lost Symbol’ has been canceled

One has to be careful. You find a title like Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol and assumes that it will be a sequel, a successful work, at least after the run of Brown’s novels in bookstores and to some extent in movie theaters: Tom Hanks’ first two films as Robert Langdon (The Da Vinci Code Y Angels and Demons) were blockbusters, with a third not so successful (Hell). But the television version has not suffered the same fate and has been canceled after a single season.

The Peacock content platform, which broadcasts the series in the United States, reported that it does not intend to renew the series for a second season. “We were very proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and have enjoyed watching this exhilarating series unfold for them with a full and satisfying story,” they explained in a statement to the portal. dead line with which in a certain way they excuse themselves: it will not have more episodes but they are of the opinion that, at least, the first season already told a whole story.

The first season of ‘The Lost Symbol’ has been broadcast by Movistar+

With this news, it can be assumed, therefore, that the public of the platform did not support Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol or that it had not attracted the volume of subscribers expected by Peacock, the service of streaming from NBCUniversal.

In this adaptation of Dan Brown’s novels, Ashley Zuckerman, known for his work on series like Manhattan, had stepped into the shoes of Barry Langdon, the popular Harvard symbology professor, with supporting roles for Eddie Izzard (Hannibal), Valorie Curry (the following).





The series, which Movistar+ broadcasts in Spain, was originally supposed to be a film for Tom Hanks and three screenwriters were even hired, including Steven Knight (Daredevil), Danny Strong (dopesick) and Down Brown itself. When finally Sony Pictures decided that it preferred to produce Hell in 2013, the project the lost symbol It was abandoned until June 2019 when the novel was picked up to become a series with Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie writing the script.

At first ‘The lost symbol’ had to be a movie for theaters but the project fell on deaf ears when Sony and Tom Hanks preferred ‘Inferno’