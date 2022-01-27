The last unmissable photos of Eugenio Derbez that have lit Instagram

Eugenio Derbez (@ederbez) performed on the networks in the last few hours. The posts of stories and photos got more interactions between their fans.

Eugenio Gonzalez Derbez is a Mexican comedian and producer. He is the son of the renowned actress of the Mexican Golden Film era Silvia Derbez and Eugenio González Salas. He jumped to the North American public as an actor, with his films No refunds Y How to be a Latin Lover.

He was born in the Milpa Alta delegation in Mexico City, in 1961; he was the younger of two children conceived by actress Silvia Derbez and by Mario Eugenio Agustín Ramón González Sánchez de Tagle (1915–1986), a publicist. Her sister Sylvia Eugenia Marcela was born in 1959. On her father’s side, she descends from an old and powerful family from New Spain, on her mother’s from French immigrants from Barcelonnette. Since he was very little, his taste for his acting developed in him and in 1973 he started as an extra in soap operas.

Despite his father’s reluctance, before his fifteenth birthday, his mother had enrolled him in piano, accordion, organ, guitar, drums, singing, and ballet classes. He continued to perform, along with his academic studies at the Centro Pan-American School of the Del Valle neighborhood; and in 1980 he began taking formal acting classes at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education. He also studied as a filmmaker and film director in the workshops of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography.. She also appeared on the show In Family with Chabeloas hostess.

After having participated in weekly programs such as Cachún cachún ra ra! (1984) and Anabel! (1988), made his first sketch showcalled Al derecho y al derbez (1993), which would be the starting point of his career as a comedian on Mexican television. Later, there were also derbez in time, XHDRBZ Y The P. Luche family.

Eugenio Gonzalez also He has also participated in American movies and series, as well as in the occasional dubbing of voices into Spanish. In August 2014, she launched her YouTube video channel.

At the international level, the comedian was invited in 2010 by the actor Adam Sandler to participate in the film Jack & Jillthen in 2012 he was also part of the series Rob from Rob Schneider, but it was canceled just two months after its premiere. That same year, along with Eva Mendes and Patricia Arquette, Derbez was part of the cast of the film educating mom (2012).

It was not until the end of 2013 when Derbez premiered the film No refunds; which she starred in, co-wrote and directed to international acclaim. As for dubbing, she has been heard giving voice to characters from the movies. Dr. Dolittle, Mulan Y Shrek.

Before entering the world of theater, Derbez had to master English, moved to New York and took intensive classes in the language, as well as acting, singing, diction and dancing. She has participated in the works Latinologues, A Galician in Paris, An Eva and two louts, Beauty and the very beast, among other.

Sentimentally, Eugenio Derbe had a relationship with Gabriela Michel, dubbing actress, with whom she fathered her daughter Aislinn in 1987. In the early 1990s he met Silvana Torres-Princewith whom in 1991 he had his son Vadhir. In 1992 their son was born Jose Eduardo, fruit of his relationship with the actress Victoria Ruffofrom whom he separated in 1996.

Later, he was the boyfriend of the fashion designer Sarah Bustani and the actress Delilah Polanco. In 2006 he began his courtship with the actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo that culminated in a wedding on July 7, 2012, with whom he procreated his last daughter, Aitana Isabella Derbez.