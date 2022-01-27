the irish conflict from the eyes of a child

Director Kenneth Branagh goes back to his childhood to recount the beginnings of the Northern Ireland conflict, which pitted Catholics and Protestants, to compose a love letter to his land.

Once upon a time there was a nine-year-old boy who lived happily with his family in North Belfast. He had fun in the streets with his friends, he was a fan of Tottenham Hotspurs and he loved Western movies. He had a crush on a classmate, but he couldn’t bring himself to talk to her. For the rest, he laughed, played, danced and experienced his childhood in a cozy environment. Until one day, the tranquility of their surroundings was shaken by an outbreak of violence. He didn’t know what was happening, only that there were two sides that hated each other and that they set houses on fire creating chaos. A social, political and religious conflict too complicated for a kid his age.

the boy was Kenneth Brangh, the prestigious actor and director, a fan of Shakespeare, who after a prolific career on both sides of the camera, decided it was time to tell her own story to somehow exorcise the ghosts of the past and honor an entire community that was marred for years by clashes between Catholics and Protestants.

The result is ‘Belfast’, a black and white drama about the beginnings of the conflict in Northern Ireland, told from the eyes of a child and that has become one of the favorites for the next Oscars.

“It took me fifty years to find the right way to write about it, to find the tone that I wanted,” says Kenneth Branagh. “For me it was important that anyone could feel identified, so it is really a story about the loss of innocence, that of that child and that of Belfast itself & rdquor ;.

Branagh sat down to write the film during the first pandemic lockdown in 2020. He realized that there were certain parallels with the situation we were going through. Feeling locked up, suffocated by circumstances, afraid of what might happen. And, at the same time, the main family had to make a vital decision, stay or go, as happened with a large part of the population at that time.

Searching for a way to describe the focus of his story, Branagh was shocked by the way Pedro Almodóvar used to define his film ‘Pain and Glory’. “He calls it autofiction, that is to say, a film based on his own life, but turned into fiction to a certain extent, and that is precisely what I have tried to do here. I have written it from the perspective of a boy who is a version of me and the whole film passes through his filter, that of the head of a nine-year-old boy & rdquor ;.

Buddy (Jude Hill) loves westerns, and somehow everything that happens around him seems like the setting of a western movie. This is how he sees it, as a confrontation between bad guys and good guys. In the midst of all that, his family. His older brother, Will (Lewis McAskie), his mother (Catriona Balfe), his father (jamie dorman) and their grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds).

The center of the story

It was essential for the director to find the boy to play Buddy, because he is the absolute center of the story. He had several references in this regard, ‘Hope and Glory’, by John Boorman, ‘Empire of the Sun’, by Steven Spielberg and ‘Goodbye, boys’, by Louis Malle. It was also important that, in some way, a good part of the cast had Irish blood so that he could give authenticity to what he wanted to tell. Catriona Balfe grew up near the border, Jamie Dorman is from the outskirts of Belfast and Ciarán Hinds grew up less than a mile from where Branagh lived. As for Judi Dench, as he himself says, that requirement was the least of it because she is his fetish actress and he has worked with her on numerous occasions, both on stage and in film.

And why black and white? “I have always liked it, especially what I call the ‘Hollywood black and white’, a velvety, silky and satin texture with which everything seemed more glamorous. It was the ideal contrast for this story between reality and imagination and thus achieved a poetic treatment from a very realistic effect & rdquor ;.

About the music, The soundtrack of ‘Belfast’ is made up of songs by Van Morrison, eight in total from their repertoire plus an unreleased song written for the film. “He is a Belfast legend. We had the great Ruby Murray, but Van was a pioneer and has achieved timeless status. He has always defined himself as a ‘street boy’, and that connects perfectly with the film, with those children who forge their character on the sidewalks & rdquor ;.