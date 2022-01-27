The invitation that would put Andy Ruiz Jr. on the road to a new title

Andy Ruiz Jr. could be on his way to winning another heavyweight world title (Photo: AFP)

After having starred in a successful return to the ring at the hands of Eddy Reynoso, Andy Ruiz Jr. will seek to conquer a world heavyweight title. The opportunity could be presented to you thanks to the International Boxing Federation (IBF), since the medium specialized in pugilism, Boxing scene, revealed that the organism extended a invitation to challenge the current champion.

According to the sports media, the FIB considered Andy Ruiz to make his way to the world title of the category without weight limit. However, the Mexican-American would not face the monarch of the body in the first instance, that is, Oleksandr Usyk. If you accept the challenge, you would have the obligation to face and beat Filip Hrgovic, in a brawl equivalent to a semi-final tie to claim the right.

hrgovic is a 29-year-old boxer, originally from Croatia. During his time as an amateur, he was part of the delegation from his country that attended the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In that edition of the highest sports fair, he reached the final for third place, in which he was awarded the bronze medal in the weight category above 91 kilograms. A year later he entered the professional circuit.

After a long break, Ruiz Jr. returned to the ring with a unanimous decision win against Chris Arreola (Photo: Harry How/AFP)

Since 2017, when he made his official debut in his new guise, he has engaged in 14 brawls. He has won all of them, although only a couple have been by way of unanimous decision, in the rest he has emerged victorious by way of knockout. Although his record places him as one of the best in the category and a de rigueur contender for the possible confrontation with Usyk, is not considered within the top 10, according to the ranking of ESPN.

Ruiz Jr. with a record of 34 wins, 22 of them by way of knockout, and only a couple of losses, he is the second contender considered to face Usyk. His record includes a historic victory over Anthony Joshua, in June 2019, where he won the titles endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), as well as IBF. Although he lost them six months later and took a long hiatus, he joined the Canelo Team to seek the crown.

Thanks to the performance shown throughout his career as a professional, the Mexican-American is considered in the fifth step of the best heavyweight exponents, according ESPN. The sector is dominated by Tyson Fury, followed by Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. In this way, the brawl could be fundamental to their aspirations to climb places and re-unify belts.

Filip Hrgovic would be Andy Ruiz Jr.’s next rival (Photo: Instagram/@filip_hrgovic)

Although Ruiz Jr. became Filip Hrgovic’s first choice opponent, this happened thanks to Tony Yoka, who was originally set to face the Croat, decided to cancel his participation in the fight. In this way, given the possibility that the native of California, United States, declines the possibility, the IBF also considered Murat Gassiev as the third on the list.

Gassyev Nor does it appear in the ranking made by the specialized sports media. However, the 28-year-old Russian boxer has a professional record of 28 wins and one loss. He debuted in September 2011 in the cruiserweight category and consolidated an undefeated streak of 26 wins. There he became IBF world champion and took the WBA title from Yunier Dorticos. In 2018 he lost them against Usyk and two years later he debuted in the full weight category.

In that way, Andy Ruiz will have a second option in case of looking for the title of a new account. It is worth mentioning that Bob Arum, promoter of Tyson Fury, considered the partner of Cinnamon Álvarez as a candidate to fight for the WBC crown after negotiations with Dillian Whyte, the obligated challenger, presented difficulties.

