The introspection of Kenneth Branagh and the terror of Paco Plaza, novelties on the big screen

Kenneth Branagh travels back to his childhood in Northern Ireland in the dramedy ‘Belfast’, one of the Oscar-scented titles of the season. Its premiere on the billboard coincides with the terrifying ‘Grandma’ by Paco Plaza or the new film by Emmanuel Carrère as director, starring Juliette Binoche.

‘Belfast’

Like Almodóvar in ‘Pain and Glory’ or Sorrentino in ‘It Was God’s Hand’, the Northern Irishman Kenneth Branagh embarks on his own autofiction journey in ‘Belfast’a film in which he evokes his childhood marked by the beginning of the riots in Northern Ireland in 1969.

With a cast that includes stars like Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan, the film is narrated from the point of view of a 9-year-old boy and a normal family, with a more traditional than political approach and an air of nostalgia.

‘The grandmother’

The co-director of the REC saga and films like ‘Verónica’ Paco Plaza has teamed up with Carlos Vermut (‘Magical girl’) to write the script for ‘La granny’, his new horror film that delves into issues such as the obsession with beauty and the fear of aging.

The story begins when Susana (Almudena Amor), a model in her twenties, has to leave her life in Paris to return to Madrid to take care of her grandmother (Brazilian Vera Valdez) who has suffered a stroke and things get more complicated than expected. imaginable.

‘On a dock in Normandy’

Juliette Binoche stars in the second feature film as director of French writer Emmanuel Carrère -Princess of Asturias Award for Letters 2021-, an adaptation of the autobiographical novel by the French journalist Florence Aubenas ‘Le Quai de Ouistreham’.

In it, a writer poses as a cleaner to conduct research on job insecurity and discovers a life ignored by the rest of society.

‘Everything went well’

With a tone of black comedy, the French director François Ozon (‘Young and pretty’, ‘In the house’) invites the viewer to reflect on the euthanasia and acceptance of last wishes in ‘Everything has gone well’, with the actress Sophie Marçeau.

Ozon adapts the homonymous autobiographical novel by his friend and collaborator Emmanuèle Bernheim, novelist, essayist and co-writer of Ozon in ‘Swimming Pool’, ‘Ricky’ or ‘Under the sand’.

‘The pact’

Danish film director Billie August, winner of two Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is the author of ‘The Pact’, a recreation of the relationship between the famous Danish writer of ‘Out of Africa’, Karen Blixen, and the young poet Thorkild Bjørnvig.

In the late 1940s, Blixen, 63, appears to be the next to win the Nobel Prize for Literature; She has just returned from Africa after losing the love of her life and one day she hears about an attractive and talented 30-year-old poet. Her promises him literary stardom if he obeys her unconditionally in return.

‘Prisoners of Ghostland’

After passing through the Sundance and Sitges festivals, the new film by Japanese director Sion Sonowho became known with the disturbing ‘Suicide Club’ (2002) and was applauded for the excessive and wild ‘Love exposure’ (2008).

Critics have been less enthusiastic about this new film in which Nicolas Cage plays a bank robber released from prison by a warlord (Bill Moseley) to find Bernice (Sofia Boutella), his adoptive granddaughter. To ensure that he keeps his word, must wear a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days.

‘look out for me’

‘Look for me’ is a psychological thriller, directed by newcomer Randall Okita, in which the protagonist is a young skier who goes blind due to a degenerative disease, Sophie, who is played by Skyler Davenport, who suffers from true visual impairment.

When she is alone working in a secluded mansion, three thieves break into the house looking for a safe; her only means of defense is a new application called ‘Look for me’ that connects her virtually with a volunteer from anywhere in the country who helps her survive by looking out for her.

‘We are nothing’

The Peruvian filmmaker based in Madrid Javier Corcuera presents ‘We are nothing’, a documentary in which delves into the recent history of one of the most legendary bands of Spanish punk, La Polla Records.

On the occasion of the group’s final tour, its vocalist, Evaristo Páramos, relives 40 years of history from his hometown in Euskadi; the bizarre story of some villagers who revolutionized enraged music with songs turned into hymns by their thousands of followers.

‘Mom is pure rain’

Frenchman Hugo de Faucompret directs this animated medium-length film for adults‘Mom is pure rain’, in which he addresses the depression of the protagonist’s mother, Jane.

When she sends her daughter to spend Christmas with her grandmother and Jane learns to open up to others and makes new friends, her mother is inspired.

‘The Fallout’

Tonight, HBO Max premieres in the Spanish market the debut feature by acclaimed writer and director Megan Park, ‘The Fallout’, starring Jenna Ortega, along with Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.

The story follows high school student Vada (Ortega) as she navigates the emotional consequences you experience as a result of a tragedy school; His relationships with his family and friends, as well as his view of the world, are forever altered.

‘Francisca’

And on Friday Manoel de Oliveira’s masterpiece, ‘Francisca’ (1981), hits the billboard in a brand new new digital restoration in 4K made by the Portuguese Cinematheque, which could be seen at the 76th edition of the Venice Mostra in 2019 and premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight at the last Cannes Festival.

The exciting film tells the love story of the writer Camilo Castelo Branco for Fanny Owen, a girl of English origin who, for her part, falls in love with a companion, friend and rival of the writer, José Augusto.