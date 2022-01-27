The inspiration to wear covered trend 2022 is Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner She is one of the highest paid models in the world. Not only does he stand out on the catwalk but he also has his style, which sets trends wherever he goes like with these two covered trend 2022 that everyone will look for their looks.

This year, the covered and blazers will mark a before and after in all your winter looks. The ones you will see the most on the streets will be the tailored styles, the furry ones, the XXL ones and those with shoulder pads. Kendall Jenner choose two of these four trends 2022 and shows you how to wear them in the most top way.

furry

The furry trend is one of the most requested this 2022. Photo: Instagram.

The furry trend is a fashion that is based on everything that has to do with synthetic or fake fur, whether in coats, blazers, jackets, sweaters, etc. Kendall Jenner decides to take her to a supermarket covered long furry in beige together with a faux leather miniskirt and a turtleneck sweater all in black.

Her black crocodile skin boots and her brown bag could not be missing in a look like this to complement her entire outfit. In this case, since the covered It has a lot of volume, she chose garments that are tighter to the body to create harmony and contrast with the size of the central piece.

Tailor

The tailored coat is the one that Kendall Jenner likes the most and wears it like this. Photo: Instagram.

For the less daring, Kendall Jenner also brings a covered most classic and timeless tailor. We are talking about a gray garment with large lapels and black buttons, dropped shoulder pads and a length below the knee.

Related news

As we said before, being the covered Quite voluminous, the model once again chose clothes that were more fitted to the body, such as a white round neck sweater, black leggings, the same boots as the previous look and a black furry bag.

You can also wear this coat with tight dresses, skirts or jeans that can be skinny, wide leg, oxford or all those that are tight in the thigh area and then can flare out in the hem area.

Kendall Jenner choose both covered more representative and trend 2022 that are flattering and extra modern.