The incredible record of Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe after No way Home

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ He has crossed a lot of limits, going through the box office, even performing marvelous feats by being able to bring together the 3 great actors who gave life to our friend and neighbor. And even bringing together stars like Willem Dafoe to return to play villains we haven’t seen for 20 years.

The fact is that it has also been great on a personal level for some, as is the case with Tobey MaguI will go and Willem Dafoewho have entered the guiness book of recordssomething that not everyone does in their life, and that is becoming more and more complicated.

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break the record for longest-serving actors after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

That’s right, they have entered the history of these records by achieving a whopping 19 years and 225 days with their roles, something that has surpassed, and by far, another team of characters that also belong to Marvel. In this way they surpass Hugh Jackman already Patrick Stewart as Wolverine and Charles Xavier, in whose roles they were for 16 years and 232 days.













Although if the rumors are truethis time could change for the characters that bring Fox’s mutants to life, as they could appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness’. Although Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could also appear in Doctor Strange 2, which would make this “rivalry” continue to rise for a while.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart ended their path in ‘Logan’ (2017)

About Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Although it seems that his story ends in No way homethis could not be so, in the first interview with the 3 arachnid actors, he does not believe that the story of his Spider-Man is over, and this reminds us of that ‘Spider-Man 4’ that never saw the light, in where Mysterio and The Vulture were the villains.

Be that as it may, if he returns, it will most likely be as a team-up with the rest of Spider-Man, seeing them share the screen was undoubtedly one of the best postcards of the entire film.

What stories could Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have in store after Spider-Man: No way Home? Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with all the news.