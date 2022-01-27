The first Mazda CX-50 rolled off the assembly line in the US.

Mass production of the new Mazda CX-50 has officially started. The first copy has already left the factory.

the brand new Mazda CX-50 was one of the biggest unknowns during 2021 until its world premiere last November. Now the Japanese manufacturer announced that the model went into production in one of its associated plant in the USA.

Let us remember some distinctive elements of the model that arrived, such as the more adventure proposal of Mazda’s SUV range. Still sporting the Kodo design language, it features a wider, squarer front grille, strong wheel arches and other accessories off road.

The news is also important because it means the return of production of Mazda in the United States, after a cessation of activities in 2012 and the models of the brand will arrive in the North American country via import.

2023 Mazda CX-50 Advances ‘Fresh Wind’

Mazda’s statement announcing the opening of mass production of the new CX-50 was published accompanied by a image series where the first copy of the SUV is seen leaving the assembly line revealing its distinctive appearance.

The facilities of the Mazda-Toyota factory in Huntsville, Alabama where the vehicle will be built has a production capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles per yearalthough the crossover will correspond to half, since the other is destined for his partner Toyota Corolla Cross.

It should be remembered that CX-50 will be offered with turbo engines 2.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated with maximum power of 228 hpcombining six-speed automatic transmissions and standard i-Activ four-wheel drive system.

Also, thinking about your concept off roadthe model will offer selectable driving modes that its manufacturer said will help improve the sport and off-road driving. Plans call for it to be available at dealerships in the middle of this year Wait for it in Colombia!

