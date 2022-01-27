The Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates

Why might US interest rates rise this year? 2:37

(CNN Business) –– The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates, the central bank said in its monetary policy update on Wednesday. However, he kept them close to zero for now.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the fed funds rate,” the Fed statement read.

The central bank cut rates to near zero in March 2020 as the pandemic choked the US economy.

Last month, the Federal Reserve hinted that it would raise interest rates several times throughout 2022. Investors expect the first increase to come at the next Fed meeting in March. Market expectations for a March rate hike were at nearly 90% as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

inflation pains

Inflation continued to rise until the end of 2021 and economists expect to see the peak of this cycle in the first months of this year.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation rose to 5.7% in the 12 months ending in November, the fastest rise in the consumer spending price index since July 1982. High prices are particularly challenging for Americans on fixed and low incomes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.

“Like most forecasters, we continue to expect inflation to decline over the course of the year,” Powell said during Wednesday’s news conference. Less pressure on battered global supply chains and less stimulus from Washington should help with that.

But there’s little point in trying to guess when exactly these rate hikes will happen in 2022, or how big they will be, Powell told reporters on Wednesday. When asked if a half percentage point increase would be possible, Powell refused to commit in any way.

“It is not possible to predict with much confidence exactly which path our rate policy will turn out to be appropriate,” he said, stressing that the central bank needed to be flexible and adaptive in its approach.

In November, the Fed also announced the end of its pandemic-era stimulus and accelerated the reduction of its asset purchases the following month.

Banks will continue to wind down their monthly spree of asset purchases and end them in early March, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

With its stimulus program ending and interest rates taking off, reducing its huge balance sheet is the next step on the Fed’s to-do list. The bank said it only expects to start focusing on balance sheet reduction after the rate hikes have started.

Report by Anneken Tappe