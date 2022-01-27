The Fed sees fit to raise its interest rate range soon

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve The United States kept the federal funds rate unchanged on Wednesday, between 0 and 0.25%, and confirmed that “it will soon be appropriate to raise the rate’s target range.”

In the statement of first monetary announcement of the yearhighlighted that “with a inflation above 2% and a strong labor market, it is expected that it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the fed funds rate.”

At the first currency meeting of 2022 they also decided to “further reduce the monthly pace of their net asset purchases to end in early March”.

They reported that as of February They will reduce by 20,000 million dollars a month the purchases of Treasury bonds and they will also lower the takings of mortgage-backed bonds by 10,000 million dollars.

When starting the tapers, at the end of November, the reduction in the pace of asset purchases was 15,000 million dollars. Two months later, the amount that they will stop injecting into the market has doubled and the expectation of the members of the FOMC is to finish in March.

As you may recall, US inflation ended 2021 at 6.8%, a level not seen in 39 years.

The Fed Chairman’s first press conference of the year, Jerome Powell to explain these decisions in detail, will begin at 1:30 p.m. this Wednesday.