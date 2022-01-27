The fascination with Karen Blixen, the baroness who bought a farm in Africa and bewitched young poets

Anyone with minimal sensitivity who has set foot in Africa below the Nile has immediately understood the f

Ascension of Karen Blixen for her farm in Kenya. Otherwise, her attachment to a strange land can be read as an attraction to exoticism or even the whim of a posh girl with dreams of colonial grandeur. Let’s not forget: Blixen, Isak Dinesen when he signed

Out of Africa (1937) or Babette’s Feast (1953), became by marriage the Baroness Bror Blixen-Fineckey. It was this opportune union that allowed her to start, together with her husband, the coffee plantation that resisted her divorce (he was unfaithful and caught syphilis), but not the tragedy of her great love’s death in a plane crash. , the british hunter

Denys Finch Hatton. In the same year as her death, 1931, coffee prices fell so much that she Karen had to close down and return to Denmark. We saw it all in the sweetened film starring Meryl Streep: 7 Oscars that made Blixen the epitome of the adventurous, powerful, free and romantic woman. But, of course, real life was something else.

The cinema allows us to contrast the cinematographic mythology created by Sidney Pollack in 1985 with two films in the antipodes. The first, available on the Filmin platform, is Karen (2020), the first film in the

Spanish director María Pérez Sanz, with Christina Rosenvinge as the protagonist and author of the soundtrack. Pérez Sanz proposes us to explore Blixen’s relationship with her Mohammedan servant, perhaps more interesting,

authentic and intense than the romanticisms in which Hollywood has stopped. Farah Aden stays by the writer’s side from the beginning to the end of her stay in Africa, when her syphilis begins to give her the claws that would take her to her grave. The

relationship between mistress and servant, the distance not only hierarchical but also cultural, pose a tension whose resolution holds many more surprises than the well-known script of the love crush. And, as a bonus, it allows you to see how the director and her team have managed to turn Extremadura into Kenya.

This week another approach to the biography of Karen Blixen is released, perfect to complete the triptych: The Pact, by Billie August. It is the film version of the novel of the same name that narrates the relationship of the writer, already converted into a diva of literature, with the young poets that she attracted to her farm in Rungstedlund, converted into a kind of

literary retreat. This Mephistophelean portrait of the writer is surprising, capable of all the evil arts in the world to keep an innocent aspiring to literary glory under her yoke. She fascinated him and punished her in addictive emotional Russian roulette. Since she was unable to have lovers (she had to give up sex at a very young age due to syphilis), Blixen took her revenge by subduing minds.

“You’re better than me, that’s the problem,” he told his unsuspecting admirer. “The difference between you and me is that you have an immortal soul and I don’t. So it is with

mermaids or water fairiesThey don’t have it either. They live longer than those with an immortal soul, but when they die they disappear completely and without a trace. But who can entertain and please and enrapture people better than the water fairy when she is present, when she plays and bewitches and makes people dance more madly and love more ardently than is ever possible? But she looks, she will disappear, and she only leaves behind a line of water on the ground ».