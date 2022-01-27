The details of the injury suffered by Pedro Aquino with the Peruvian National Team

The Eagles of America They continue with the bad news during this beginning of the Season, and now it is once again in relation to the player Peter Aquinas, who was concentrated with the Peruvian National Team to dispute commitments against Colombia at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium and Ecuador as part of the FIFA date of the South American qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The 26-year-old element is affected and therefore will be removed from the team he directs Ricardo Gareca. Watch the video!

The facts were made known by the Peruvian press, who showed on video that Not here He left the clinic this Tuesday, January 25, accompanied by the doctor of the national squad, in that place, the footballer of the Eagles He underwent an MRI, which indicated that he suffers from an injury to the fifth metatarsal of his left foot, the same place as the last time it originated during training. Although he gave a few brief words to the media where he looked optimistic, Peter will have to return to Mexico to start with the recovery work as indicated by the Peruvian Football Federation in the statement it issued.

This aspect again alerts the America club about the time you will need to be at one hundred percent for the start of the Closure 2022, it should be remembered that it was in November 2021 in the match against Venezuela when Peter Aquinas was affected, which caused a fight between the BlueCream Institution and the Peruvian Federation for the neglect with the element of Lima since he missed the last games of the Regular Phase with the Larger and also not participate in the league before the UNAM Cougars.

Aquinas figures

The America’s “5” has participated during the games against Puebla and the most recent receiving the Atlas Red and Black to add 175 minutes of action in the competition of the MX League. while in the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 his last commitment he played was in the Matchday 15 when tigers arrived at Colossus of Santa Ursula leaving just 37 straight as a result of his injury to accumulate 1,091 minutes, although he did not play the final stretch it was his best semester of action with America, once in the Guardians He only had 959 minutes, however, he scored three goals.