The DC actor who played twins and did it perfectly

The Prestige it’s an interesting movie Christopher Nolan that addresses issues such as envy, the desire to be recognized and the sacrifice that a person can make for what they most desire. One of its main characters is Alfred Borden, starring the talented Christian bale, who knew how to give life to one of the best versions of Batman in the cinema during the trilogy of the Knight of the Night.

Borden, eager to surprise with a new show, devises the trick of the “Transported Man”, being able to instantly teleport between two cabinets that are at opposite ends of the stage. The surprise of his rival Angier (Hugh Jackman) witnessing this trick unleashes a voracious interest in discovering the secret behind the illusion.

Christian Bale and a unique role

The rivalry between these magicians will never end, but Borden hides a secret that Angier does not know, he is actually two different people, twin brothers. Yes, the trick is that one brother enters the first closet and the other leaves at the same time, generating surprise in the audience present. What is the cost of this illusion? Both must live the same life, be one, that is the price of the show.

Why is it so difficult for them? One of the brothers loved Sarah and the other was in love with Olivia, both decided to take the consequences for the prestige of their show. While his rival, Angier, managed to exact his revenge on Borden by having him executed by hanging only to later discover the other brother and the truth behind it. “Transported Man”. What is the secret that Angier hides?

Borden’s rival also had a spectacular magic trick in which he was transported thanks to a machine created by Nicholas Tesla, the secret, or rather the sacrifice of this magician is that every time he does the trick a version of him dies by drowning. The machine duplicates him elsewhere while Angier falls through a trapdoor into a water tank where he perishes. Both Borden and Angier live for prestige!