The date of the first official trailer is confirmed

It seems incredible that it was almost 9 years ago when Xbox Announced Halo TV Series and today we are at the gates of his debut. And it is that Paramount has just announced that it will show the first formal and complete advance of the show during the NFL conference finals this Sunday.

“Get ready Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for the Halo series lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC championship game on CBS and Paramount Plus”, announced the official account of the subscription in the United States. The duel that will face the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will be the Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and 9:00 p.m. Madrid time. If it’s a normal football game, halftime will be an hour and a half later.

It is worth remembering that Paramount offered a fleeting glimpse of the show during the Game Awards in December, leaving very good impressions among fans of the saga.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

As we mentioned at the beginning, the series was announced in the context of the presentation of the Xbox One in 2013 and, at that time, its debut was expected in 2015 with the participation of the famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg as producer. But later, the project fell into a quagmire from which it did not come out until mid-2018, when the American television network Showtime approved the production of a first season of 10 episodes. In February 2021, the series was taken over by Paramount and here we are.

The series will star the Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and the producer will be Steven Kane. The story, however, will be somewhat fresh for fans, but incredibly respectful of the canon. “We want people to be able to experience it differently. What we’re asking people to do with the series,” said 343 Industries Director of Transmedia Products Kiki Wolfkill, “is to sit back on the couch and tell them we’re going to introduce a side of Master Chief that you just don’t get to experience in the games.”. Although it does not have a release date – which could change this weekend – the premiere is scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

