The controversial message of Javier Alarcón for the case of Paco Villa, TUDN and Santiago Baños

Outside the soccer fields, the sports commentators They turned their attention to them during the break of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. Francisco Paco town Y Enrique Bermudez of the Serna of TUDN criticized the management of Santiago Baths, sports president of Club América, for the quality of reinforcements he has brought to the team.

The issue continued to escalate on social networks until it was said that Paco Villa would give up TUDN. One of the former collaborators televised sports He expressed his disagreement with the decision that Villa would take. Javier Alarcon, current sports commentator TV picture, took a position on the case of his professional colleague.

Through his official Twitter account, he ironized the situation in which the sports president of the bluecreams with sports television. For Alarcón, Paco Villa is more important than the management of Baños with those of Coapa.

This is how he expressed it on social networks:

Javier Alarcón gave his opinion on the case of Paco Villa and Santiago Baños (Photo: Twitter/@Javier_Alarcon_)

“TUDN would need Paco Villa much more than Santiago Baños would need America”

His opinion immediately exceeded 10,000 “likes” reactions and hundreds of comments continued the debate. Some Internet users supported the idea of ​​​​Javier Alarcón and even dared to say that they would like to see it in Aztec TV or on a pay television station.

Many others overwhelmed the Chapultepec television station and the Americanist squad for not accepting criticism from sports analysts since it is known that Televisa and America belong to the same businessman, Emilio Azcarraga, so the fans considered that the channel gives preferences to the azulcrema club.

The sports commentators attacked the manager of the Águilas del América and later had to offer a public apology (Video: Twitter/@AlexAlfaro48)

And it is that, since Paco villa and the Dog Bermúdez issued their public apology on social networks hours after destroying the decisions of Santiago Baños with América, Javier Alarcón used his YouTube space to share his perspective of what the television company was doing by allowing Mexican soccer figures not to accept criticism.

First, he shared his solidarity with his former colleagues due to the critical situation in which they found themselves. Later he went on to describe the event as something “unprecedented” and regretted that Paco town and the Dog Bermudez were not supported by the editorial directors of the channel.

For Alarcón, the way in which the sports analysts exhibited the deficiencies of Santiago Baños with the club was logically and with substantiated arguments, for which he pointed out that the apology was forced.

The sports analyst worked at the Chapultepec television station for more than 30 years until his departure in October 2015 (Photo: Instagram/@javier_alarcon_g)

“It is an unprecedented situation, strange, I don’t know how much work it has cost Paco and Enrique to make this decision because obviously there was someone who asked them to make it publicI don’t know if they feel the apology, I guess not; It seems to me a well-founded criticism and that it speaks of the pressure that there is in Coapa, ”argued the sports analyst.

The sports analyst worked at the Chapultepec television station for over 30 years until departure in october 2015. Due to editorial differences due to the arrival of louis yon to Televisa as editorial manager, Alarcón was displaced from making some decisions on the television station, which is why he decided to end his stage in televised sports, as he told in an interview with Tone of Valdes.

But despite his departure from the company, his relationship with Emilio Azcarraga was not affected. Alarcón recalled that he was in charge of talking with the Mexican businessman about the need to criticize America in sports programs in order to promote the plurality of ideas and benefit the company, a fact that did not happen in TUDN Y Paco Town.

