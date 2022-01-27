The best movie sequels coming to theaters in 2022

This 2022 is full of sequels and continuations of great titles. | sony pictures animation

Sequels have always been a key factor in movies, because many times they are expected to surpass the first, and although not many times they succeed, seeing a second installment of a film that caught us at first always raises our expectations. and makes us wait for when they will come out. Currently, Hollywood is making various sequels, spin-offs and even prequels, in order to enlarge the universe of certain franchises, so the 2022 release schedule is full of second parts.

Next, we present the list of the new films that will arrive this year both at the cinema billboards:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Premiere: April 8, 2022.

The sequel will feature new characters from the saga, such as Tails and Knuckles. / Source: Paramount Pictures



If you liked the live-action of ”Sonic The Hedgehog” in 2020, then you should know that ”Sonic The Hedgehog 2” comes this year, which will take even more of the original blue hedgehog video games, as it will bring more people from his world to real life on screen. It will even continue with what we could see in the post-credits scene of the first installment.

Now we will see the transformation of Eggman, played by Jim Carrey, in the doctor with a mustache that can be seen in the games, as well as the presence of his companions Miles ”Tails” Prower Y knuckles.

You might also be interested in: The impressive series about video games that will be released in 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Premiere: May 6, 2022.

The film will bring together all the events that have occurred in the latest Marvel series. / Source: Marvel Studios



Being a sequel to the solo tape of Doctor Strange, this new installment will deal with the chaos that has been forming in the multiverse through the series presented by Marvel in Disney+ What ”WandaVision” Y “Loki”, and even the most recent Peter Parker movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Presenting us with an almost demonic variant of Doctor Strange, as well as a Wanda turned almost completely into the Scarlet Witch, this installment will be the closest thing to a horror movie that we will see in Marvel, according to the directors.

Jurassic World Dominion Premiere: June 10, 2022.

This new installment will continue what happened in ”Jurassic World”. / Source: Universal



Bringing the original trio of “Jurassic Park” with Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum, ”World Dominion” will show us what a world is like where humans and dinosaurs coexist. The film will be directed by Colin Trevor, main director of ”Jurassic World”.

Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere: July 8, 2022.

The new installment of Thor will include the Guardians of the Galaxy. / Source: Marvel Studios



Continuing from the previous god of thunder movie ”Thor: Ragnarök”, will tell the story of how Jane Foster becomes the titular superhero, in addition to having Christian bale as the antagonist. ”Love and Thunder” will also include the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as a larger role for the person of Valkyrie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 Premiere: October 7, 2022

The animated film will feature various animation styles. / Source: Sony Pictures Animation



Being the continuation of the animated film loved by many, ”Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, this new installment will be divided into two parts, to do justice to the saga of Miles Morales and his fellow spiders from the multiverse. In the words of the producer Phil Lord, “Each dimension in the film will have a different and radical style that will differ from the others, each one being drawn by different artists.”

Halloween Ends Premiere: October 14, 2022

It will be the third installment and the end of the new Michael Myers tapes. / Source: Universal



Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, will face Michael Myers one last time, as it will be the third and last film directed by ”Halloween” for David Gordon. These tapes were well received for showing a side with more emotional weight in the serial killer franchise, so it will be one of the endings that will put the protagonist of the story on the ropes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere: November 11, 2022

The delivery will continue without Chadwick Boseman. / Source: Marvel Studios



The sequel to Black Panther will continue without actor Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away in 2020. The director Ryan Coogler assured that the story will be an honorable way to continue the legacy of T’Challa, with the debut of Riri Williams like Ironheart, promising a series of secenes full of action and passion even with the absence of Boseman.

Creed III Premiere: November 23, 2022

Michael B. Jordan will return with the story of Adonis Creed. / Source: MGM



“believe” not only was it one of the best sports dramas of the last decade, but it launched a sequel to “Rocky” that she could stand on her own. “Creed III” this year will continue the story of Adonis Creed continuing from “Creed II”, with Michael B Jordan back on paper.

Avatar 2 Premiere: December 16, 2022

It has been 13 years since the first film was released. / Source: 20th Century Studios



Although a sequel to Avatar, 13 years have had to pass before we can see the long-awaited sequel to the director’s film james cameron. The director plans to continue with even more installments of the saga, but it will be necessary to wait to see if this new installment manages to outsell the first one, which has become one of the best-selling films in cinema.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Premiere: December 16, 2022

Jason Momoa will return to the depths to continue the story of Aquaman. / Source: Warner Bros.



Director james wan It will take us back under the sea, being a sequel to the 2018 Aquaman tape released. This new installment will take inspiration from the horror movie ”Planet of the Vampires”, emphasizing the mythology of the franchise and showing us a lost civilization.