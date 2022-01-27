“The Beast”, Ramiro or Heber: Who is eliminated TODAY, Wednesday, January 26 at Exatlón México?

4 days left until the exathlon Mexico comes to an end, so in these last days, the 4 athletes who will have to face each other in a final duel to be crowned the top winner of the fifth season of reality will be defined.

However, the spoiler accounts of the exathlon Mexico, they assure that one of the members of the blue team will be the one who says goodbye to the reality show on January 26.

Related news

The “Conqueror”, who will have to leave the competition, will be Ramiro Garza, according to the YouTube channel “Cosmic Wizard”

So, if these “leaks” turn out to be true, the athletes who will face each other in the grand final of the exathlon Mexico will be Koke Guerrero, Zudikey Rodríguez, Marysol Cortés and David Juárez “The Beast”.

What will happen in the grand finale of the exathlon Mexico?

The grand finale of exathlon Mexico will be one of the most exciting episodes of reality, because apparently the two women and the two men who will reach the grand finale will seek to be crowned the top winners.

However, in recent weeks, all the athletes have shown they have the skill and agility to overcome the latest challenges of the competition.

Despite the fatigue and the drama, the athletes have managed to reach a point where they are only focused on overcoming any obstacle that prevents them from reaching the final

Koke has been one of the athletes who has shown that he is willing to do whatever it takes to reach the grand final of the exathlon, because even though he has felt tired, that has motivated him to keep going.