‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson talks about the psychology of his character and his audition with the suit of George Clooney

‘The Batman’ wants to be Warner Bros./DC’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, clearly. Said desire to replicate the success of the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is perceived in its promotional campaign, a constant stream of statements, especially by its protagonist, Robert Pattinson; whose goal is for the film to lead the cinephile conversation from here to March 4 scheduled for release.

Thus, every day we get a new detail or plot, of the character of this Batman led by Matt Reeves, or what happened behind the scenes. The case is to explore every corner of this new comic proposal that comes with all the aspirations of the world and a lot of faith in its protagonist. Pattinson, whom we will see accompanied by Zoë Kravitz in the skin of Catwoman, he is always more than open with his experience, this time remembering how his first steps were dressed in the iconic Bat Man suit.

On that occasion, logically, the actor had to use a suit designed for one of the actors who played the vigilante before him, and hence the discomfort. “I think (the screen test suit) was George Clooney’s… On camera it looks great, but it feels like a nightmare. I couldn’t move, I was sweating all the time and I was afraid I couldn’t do anything with it on (laughs). Now my suit is not only great, but also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can make each gesture freely“, says the actor in statements to the Japanese medium Eiga (via ScreenRant).

masked psychology

Pattinson has also wanted delve into the moral code of your Batman, and the reason why said vigilante does not kill his enemies.

“There’s a rule with Batman that he shouldn’t kill, which can be interpreted in two ways. Either he just wants to inflict the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so.“Pattinson explains in statements to Premiere. “I pictured him like this from the moment we practiced the first fight, it seemed more fun to me – something inside him would just want to slit the guy’s throat! I told myself that if he spends his nights chasing criminals, there’s no way he can’t find pleasure in it.. He suffers and at the same time it is a desire that overwhelms him”.

“And through punches, his mind clears, he calms down, and he gets to a state close to wholeness. I’m sure in that first fight, manages to convince himself that every man in front of him is his mother’s killer, allowing him to vent all his anger”.