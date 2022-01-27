The Batman: Matt Reeves justifies the choice of Robert Pattinson and responds to criticism

As is often the case with each new incarnation of Batman in the cinema, the choice of the actor is controversial. It already happened in his day with Michael Keatonthen with Christian bale and more recently with Ben Affleck. Although the choice of Robert Pattinson as a new Bruce Wayne / Batman has generated more rejection than any other, especially for his past in the Twilight saga and physical conditions, for many, insufficient. Matt Reevesdirector of The Batman, has explained the casting of the actor, all this without losing the opportunity to respond to the fans who once expressed their doubts about said choice.

A new Batmobile much more realistic and personal

This is how he explained it to Esquire magazine (via Screen Rant): “The idea was to make the character again with a younger actor. During the writing process of the script I saw the movie Good Time and I thought: ‘Okay, he has a kind of inner rage that connects with this character. There is some danger within him. i can feel that despair‘. So I decided it was Robert. I didn’t even know if he would be interested! He had done a lot of independent movies after Twilight. He knew we were doing this and he was excited about the idea. When I met him and he read the script we talked a lot. I realized then that he was a big fan of the characterReeves explains.

Regarding the doubts of the fans about the choice of Pattinson, Reeves explains that “there has not been any actor, when it was announced that he was going to play Batman in a film, who has not received negative reactions. The people who were excited knew that it was because they knew Rob’s work after Twilight”, in addition to justifying the dark makeup under the mask, something that gives more realism and personality to the character.

About the design of batmobile, an all muscle car modified by Bruce Wayne himself, explains that “the Nolan movies established the Batmobile to be a tank, which is a brilliant idea. But I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if this guy was a loner, addicted to making things himself by taking parts from other cars?’ So now the Batmobile looks like a car, but kind of muscle cars”, concludes the director.

batman opens in theaters next March 4, 2022.

