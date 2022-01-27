The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms We Won’t See Bruce Wayne’s Origin Story

Batman needs no introduction and, in many ways, neither does his other identity as Bruce Wayne. Even if the audience doesn’t know the comics, everyone is already familiar with the life-changing event of the young heir. The murder of the Wayne family is as well known as the death of Uncle Ben for the history of Spider-Man, and although some points have changed over the years, and with the arrival of new creators, the base is always the same. : a point of no return in the creation of Batman. It has long been assumed that The Batman, a new version directed by Matt Reeves, will avoid repeating this moment and now the director himself confirms his reasons for avoiding it.

Every time a new version of Batman is made, the murder of his parents is presented in some way, either as a memory, as is the case with Ben Affleck’s version, or as part of the plot, as was worked on in Batman Begins – 84%. But batman It will try to be very different from what we have seen so far. Since the premiere of the first official trailer, it was noted that this version will show us a darker and more violent Batman, and although some fans fear that this will be lost after the classification of the film was confirmed, we must remember that it is not necessary to be so explicit to approach the hero from this angle.

Robert Pattinson, who is slowly winning over fans, has already talked a lot about Batman’s moral code and how the film will present his first years on the job. Although much of the story is still kept under wraps, it looks like the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will reveal important secrets of the Wayne family, which could serve to relive the past in a way we haven’t in any other version.

Christopher Nolan, for example, decided to put the father figure as a kind of moral guide that marks the path for Bruce, who always remembers his father’s request when he died not to lose his good heart. In other film versions, his death is the axis and that does not allow us to know more about his parents and what they were like in life. While other extremes like Joker – 91% show us a totally corrupt and perverse Bruce Wayne.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Matt Reeves confirmed that we will not see the origin of Bruce’s trauma and explains that it was a fundamental decision at the time of writing the film:

We’ve seen it plenty of times. Much has been done. I knew we couldn’t do that.

Instead, the director was inspired by the comic Batman: Year One where a young Bruce is taking his first steps. Nolan was also inspired by this story for his version with Christian Bale, but the difference is that it helped him create more realistic villains and Reeves helped him create a more depressed and darker protagonist who is trying to find his own way inside. of the great decision he made to safeguard Gotham while he fixes his suit, fights new villains and must face the police who don’t know what to do with him.

The truth is that he is like a drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge.

Pattinson also recently commented that Batman’s code of no killing will stand, but that he worked it differently. For his vision, the actor believes that Batman finds satisfaction in brutalizing villains and, in a way, his mind is at peace because it is a strange way to balance what happened to his parents.

Even if Matt Reeves will avoid showing the famous murder, the family’s past remains as something very important to explore. In the previews it seems that the Riddler knows something about the Wayne legacy and we also see a Bruce telling Alfred that he knows that he lied to him for years. In the comics, the figure of Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne has changed several times, at times showing them loving and other times distant. There is also a version where Thomas is presented as an antecedent of Batman, another where it seems that he is a hypocritical villain who shows a good face to society and even one where he saves the life of a criminal. Soon we will know what the director decided to batman.

