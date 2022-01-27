The author of The Order: 1886 surrenders to the graphics of Horizon: Forbidden West

Andrea Pessino, founder of Ready At Dawn, has shared his enthusiasm on social networks.

Yesterday, we learned many more details about Horizon: Forbidden West, the next great PlayStation exclusive for PS4 and PS5 developed by Guerrilla Games. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to see it with our own eyes, and in a special preview we will tell you if its playable proposal goes beyond a graphic section that looks spectacular at all levels.

It is not something that only we say, since from the industry itself they have reacted to the publication of the latest videos. One of the most surprising has been Andrea Pessin, founder of the Ready At Dawn studio and responsible for The Order: 1886, one of the first games with a very remarkable technical section at the time of its launch on PlayStation 4.

I’m in love with the world of HorizonAndrea Pessin“Horizon Forbidden West looks absolutely stunning…”, has commented through a message posted on his Twitter profile. “I’m also in love with the world of Horizon, my favorite of the latest IPs recent video games”, he continued in another Tweet. “If there is one game that I hope will receive an animated series (live action wouldn’t work, I’m afraid), this is it. What a fascinating and rich environment, with so much to create in it.”

Similarly, Pessino wanted to respond to the response of a user who reminded him of old statements about future waste of time discussing teraflops, highlighting the PlayStation 5 design“I love the design of PS5. When creating a console you have to prioritize what sacrifices to make, and I think Sony has succeeded in balancing the costs, power and needs of modern games,” he explained, for then conclude by commenting that you think the machine will age well.

In order to play Horizon: Forbidden West we will have to wait for it to be published on PS4 and PS5 next 18th of February. We have been learning more about the Guerrilla title this week, even having a gameplay of its escalation, one of the aspects that improves the most in the new installment. This new way of moving will allow us to better navigate a map that, according to those responsible, is slightly larger than that of its predecessor.

