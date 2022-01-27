The amount of money Christian Bale turned down to return as Batman

Christian bale He is one of the most respected actors in the entertainment industry.

From his origins as a lovable child star to becoming an actor capable of completely transforming physically to play a role, bale has come a long way, and has been honored numerous times by his peers.

Even if bale has starred in many popular movies over the years, for many fans, what really stands out is the way he inhabited the “Batman”/”Bruce Wayne” character.

bale He played “Batman” in three popular films, and while he earned legions of fans (and a lot of money) for his work, the actor notably turned down an offer to play the comic book hero for the fourth time.

In 2005, bale He was already one of Hollywood’s biggest stars when he appeared as “Batman”/”Bruce Wayne” in the action movie Christopher Nolan, ‘Batman Begins’.

It offers a bleak and dark take on the “Bruce Wayne” story, and bale managed to get fully into the role of the masked man.

Not only did he transform his body, gaining muscle and bulking up to be more physically intimidating; but he also adopted a totally new way of speaking, and the hoarse, tonal whisper that bale used as “Batman” is now an icon.

Bale reprized the role on two more occasions: ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012).

All three films were critically acclaimed, with many fans saying that bale he was the best actor to ever play the legendary comic book hero.

Now, in 2013, Nolan was hired to direct a new movie ‘Batman’ And naturally, the studio executives wanted Christian bale will participate in the project.

According to The Sun, bale was much requested by the executives of Warner Bros; who exercised a “extraordinary pressure” about the actor to reprise the role of “Batman.”

But nevertheless, Entertainment Weekly states that bale I had no interest in playing “Batman” in any way, and that he rejected a large payment of about 50 million dollars 🤑.

In particular, bale he never explained why he refused to return as “Batman.”

Instead, he offered a simple statement about the future of the Batman franchise, stating: “I enjoy waiting for what someone else is going to invent.”

According to The Richest, bale received $10 million dollars for ‘Batman Begins’$20 million dollars per ‘The Dark Knight’ and $15 million for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, so his total earnings would amount to $54 million.

Currently, the net worth of bale is around $120 million dollars, making him one of the richest actors in Hollywood.