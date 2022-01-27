‘The Afterparty’ Star Zoe Chao Explains It Was ‘So Fun’ To Play Her Character In Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

ads

The Afterparty will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, and Zoe Chao stars in the series. Chao is known for appearing in the HBO Max series Love Life with Anna Kendrick and in the film Downhill with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. PopCulture.com recently spoke with Chao about her Afterparty character, who is also named Zoe.

“We don’t just share the name,” Chao told PopCulture. “I studied art pretty seriously in high school. I was in this studio art program that my mom ran for three years. And my sister also studied with her. And then my parents are visual artists… My dad ran the glass department at RISD, which is the school Zoe attends on the show.”

The Afterparty is a murder mystery that takes place at a 15-year-old high school reunion afterparty. Zoe is an administrator at her old school and was married to her classmate Brett (Ike Barinholtz). When Zoe goes to the meeting, she reconnects with Aniq (Sam Richardson), an old friend who has a crush on her.

Chao went on to explain other qualities of Zoe that make her similar. “Ike’s character, Brett, goes to Brown. I actually went to Brown,” he said. I was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. So yeah, there are a lot of similarities and she was creepy at times, but she was a lot of fun to play and I have a lot of…yeah, I care about her and she seems familiar.”

Zoe is suspected in the murder of former classmate Xavier (Dave Franco), who has become a very famous actor and musician. They killed him in his house where the party was taking place. The series is divided into eight episodes, each focusing on the character’s history of everything that happened before Xavier died.

Afterparty also shows how some people learn and grow after finishing high school. When asked if Chao attended his high school reunion, he said, “I’ve missed my high school reunions, not on purpose, just by accident.” However, Chao added, “I was able to go to my college reunion. It was fun”.