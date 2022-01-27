Tesla files countersuit against JPMorgan, accusing the bank of seeking a “windfall profit” following Musk’s notorious 2018 tweet

He accused the US financial institution of “bad faith and greed”, which expects to receive a millionaire payment.

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla countersued JPMorgan Chase & Co this Monday in a New York court, in response to the lawsuit filed by the financial institution in November last year, where it demands the payment of 162 million dollars for a debt in transactions of guarantees on the shares of Elon Musk’s company, collects Bloomberg.

Why did the conflict with JPMorgan originate?

JPMorgan bought the warrants from Tesla in 2014 in a bid to help the automaker reduce the risk of its stock falling in price due to the issuance of convertible notes, as well as contribute to the federal income tax deduction. If the stock traded above a certain price, Tesla would owe JPMorgan a stock or cash payment.

The bank justified that it had the right to change the strike price based on certain factors, including stock volatility, and made two adjustments in August 2018, one after Musk tweeted that he had the funds to take Tesla private. $420 per action.

The businessman ended up retracting 17 days later, which caused a drop in two% in the price of the securities. This situation led to a civil lawsuit by the US Stock Exchange Commission, which determined that Musk resign from the presidency of Tesla, and was also required to pay a mule of $20 million.

Tesla wants to show that it does not owe JPMorgan anything

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the automaker stated that “JPMorgan took improper advantage of a Twitter post dated August 7, 2018 [de Musk], almost 3 years before the dates of exercise of the guarantees. “Ten days after that tweet, JPMorgan falsely claimed that the tweet constituted an announcement by Tesla of an extraordinary corporate transaction,” it added.

Tesla also accused JPMorgan of “bad faith and greed” and argued that the bank “pressed its exorbitant lawsuit as an act of retaliation against Tesla, both for bypassing JPMorgan in major business deals and because of animosity from top executives. from JPMorgan to Musk.”

He added that, by changing the terms of the warranties, JPMorgan “given itself a pure windfall,” after receiving a “multi-million dollar payout” of Tesla’s share price.

Regarding Tesla’s lawsuit, Brian Marchiony, a spokesman for JPMorgan, said “their claim doesn’t make sense.” “This comes down to meeting contractual obligations,” he said.

