Tata Martino: We know the pressure because we got into this

Enrique Martinez Villar

Kingston, Jamaica (Submitted) / 01.26.2022 17:11:11





The two defeats of the Mexican National Team in the last FIFA Date they created a lot of pressure in the team and Gerardo Martinothe national strategist who says he is fully aware of the demands and urgent need for a good result against Jamaica this Thursday, so he hopes to reverse the situation.

Tata pondered that Mexico should get the results playing with the same style of playbecause the team already has it practically dominated, although against the United States and Canada they lost without moving their system much despite pressing moments.

“No one is unaware of the situation we have put ourselves in, the most important thing is to show that the other two games were situations that are already behind us. One thing is not unrelated to the other, as soon as we get closer to the idea of ​​the game we are closer to getting the points”, he said at a press conference.

Martino understands that the Reggae Boyz will be a more complicated team than they were at the start of the tie at the Azteca Stadium, despite the fact that at that time they won with a goal almost on time. For this commitment, the Caribbean people now have practically all their figures.

“I expect an aggressive rival trying to go out and look for the game because they are their last chances to get into the top four and surely there will be a more aggressive proposal than when we played in the Aztecaunderstanding that now they have a more complete squad”.

It is not the Selection of the trident Tecate, Raúl and Chucky

For this commitment, once again the Tata will not be able to count on the trident that he was looking forward to a long time agoand it is that Raúl Jiménez is injured and Chucky Lozano suspended, in addition to the fact that Tecatito Corona is not a fact that he can start.