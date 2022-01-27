Sylvester Stallone rejuvenates 30 years thanks to technology

The pandemic brought with it many apps that went viral in a short time, however, we have given ourselves the task of looking for an app that can revolutionize cinema forever.

It is not possible yet to rejuvenate in real life. But what if the actors can? Through an app known as DeepFake, it is causing a sensation.

Young Schwarzenegger and Stallone

Deep Feak app used the movie known as Step Brother (premiered in 2008), to bring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to the interpretation of two boys who hate each other, but because of their parents, they have to live as brothers.

Those who bring the film to life in real life are Wil Ferrell and John C. Reilly, but the app has generated not only that the “great fighters of cinema” are the protagonists, but they are also 30 years younger.

Stallone sensation on Youtube

Many people seeing the DeapFake app, resorted to creating a much younger Stallone with the app and for now, is a video that has brought many repercussions on Youtube.

The actor has not commented on it, but surely when he meets a rejuvenated version of it, he will get a smile.

Game app and fun at the movies

In its early days, DeepFake was thought to simply be a diversion or game from the world of video. People play to become baby or old before their time, but the material presented with the film Step Brother not only invites us to think that the cinema is finding a diamond, but that it could be the new weapon to age or rejuvenate actors who are made for a role, but do not fit the profile of the character completely.

Deepfake could also be used in the future as a tool to make “double” scenes. Basically, it is a tool that was popularized for “leisure”, but it will probably be taken much more seriously.

As you can see, looking to the future, the cinema promises many things that we cannot even imagine. What if we see Stallone again doing a youthful version of Rocky, it may seem like a joke, but anything is possible.