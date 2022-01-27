Suri Cruise copies the look of Katie Holmes in her teens, and they look identical

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise, has grown and become a beautiful teenager, with great style.

The young lady enchants with each look he wears on his walks and makes it clear that he has learned a lot from her mother’s style.

And it has been since sports pants, even leggings, and jackets, proving that he always knows how to stand out with his outfits and setting trends.

In addition, the resemblance to his mother is incredible, and in a recent look he wore, he evidenced it, surprising the fans.

Suri Cruise copies Kate Middleton’s look

Suri looked modern and beautiful wearing short striped shorts, with a pink top, and accessorized with an oversized black jacket.

This look is very similar to one that Kate wore as a teenager, wearing jeans, a dark top and a black jacket.

They both wore the hair gathered in a messy bun, leaving a few strands on the sides of the face, so they look identical.

His fans stayed surprised to see the great resemblancebecause many claim that Suri is identical to Tom, but this photo shows that she has a lot of her mother too.

“Wow she is identical to Katie”, “I thought they were both Suri, I can’t believe it”, “Suri is a small version of Katie”, “OMG how beautiful, they are both beautiful”, and “the resemblance is undeniable” , were some of the reactions in networks.

Other looks with which Suri imposes trends for this 2022

Suri the year started setting trends for winter, and it is that recently it was seen in the streets of New York with a great look.

The young woman took gray sports pants, which he wore with a white T-shirt, a blue jacket, light blue tennis shoes, and a burgundy plaid scarf.

He also showed his great style with some Brown and white wide leg sweatpants, which she paired with an oversized jean jacket, and beige hiking boots.