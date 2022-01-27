Stephen King’s new novel will be released in September 2022

A boy, a dog and a story of new worlds. That’s what we know about the next Stephen King novel arriving in September 2022

Just as for a time Steven Spielberg was considered the King Midas of Hollywood because he only directed blockbusters, we could draw a parallel with Stephen King in the literature.

The bestselling author like It, Misery, The Shining or Carrie He returns in September 2022 with a new novel that adds to his more than 60 works of fiction, 7 of non-fiction and more than 200 stories and short novels that he has already published.

The new book by Stephen King, who is still very active at 74, is called fairy tale, and tells the story of a 17-year-old teenager and a dog named Radar. That is to say, the author returns to his privileges, his love for youth and for supernatural adventures, two very common themes in his work.

In this case, the boy and his pet are going to discover a portal that will transport them to another world where everything has changed. This is the synopsis that Amazon has published:

“The story follows 17-year-old Charlie Reade who befriends elderly recluse Howard Bowditch and his dog, Radar. After his death, Bowditch leaves Charlie a cassette tape, which explains that there is a portal to another world in the shed near his house. What follows is a journey to a land where good fights to conquer overwhelming evil and where Charlie and Radar must lead this fight.”

The book will go on sale september 6 of 2022, a couple of weeks before Stephen King’s 75th birthday, will have more than 600 pages and will be the second that the author releases this year 2022, which plans to publish the end of the trilogy shortly Gwendy’s Button Boxwhich he writes next to Richard Chizmar, and that it is inspired by their experiences with Covid-19. So it is clear that neither the pandemic nor age can with this prolific best-selling writer who does not stop adding works to his already extensive collection.