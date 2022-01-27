SpaceX: a rocket from Elon Musk’s company is on a collision course with the Moon

2 hours

image source, Reuters Caption, A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida in 2015.

A rocket launched by Elon Musk’s space exploration company is on its way to crash into the Moon and explode.

propellant Falcon 9 it was launched in 2015, but after completing its mission it did not have enough fuel to return to Earth and therefore remained in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told the BBC that it will be the first uncontrolled collision of a rocket with the Moon.

But the consequences will be minor, he assured.

the rocket was abandoned in high orbit seven years ago after completing a mission to send a space weather satellite on a 1.6 million kilometer journey.

It was part of Musk’s space exploration program, SpaceX, a commercial company that ultimately aims for humans to live on other planets.

Since 2015, the rocket has been attracted by different gravitational forces from the Earth, the Moon and the Sun, making its path somewhat “chaotic”, explained Professor McDowell, from the US Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. .

“It has been dead, just following the laws of gravity,” he added.

In this time it joined millions of other pieces of space debris; machinery discarded in space after completing missions without enough energy to return to Earth.

“Over the decades there have been maybe 50 large objects that we’ve totally lost track of. This may have happened many times before, we just didn’t realize it. This would be the first confirmed case,” McDowell said.

The projected demise of Falcon 9 was identified by journalist Eric Berger on the space website Ars Technica and by data analyst Bill Gray on his blog.

image source, SPACEX Caption, SpaceX is aiming for humans to live on other planets.

The collision is scheduled for March 4, when the rocket explodes on contact.

“It’s basically a four-tonne empty metal tank, with a rocket motor in the back. So if you imagine throwing it at a rock at 5,000 miles per hour (8,000 km/h), it’s not going to be a joyous thing,” he said. McDowell.

the collision dwill leave a small artificial crater on the surface of the Moon.

Gray, which uses software to track near-Earth space objects, projects that it made a close flyby on January 5. On March 4 it is likely to hit the other side of the Moon, he added.

History of collision with the Moon

In 2009, McDowell and other astronomers conducted an experiment in which a similar-sized rocket crashed into the Moon.

Sensors gathered evidence of the collision so they could study the crater.

That means scientists are unlikely to learn anything new from this accident, McDowell explained.

The scientist added that although no consequences now for space debris that are left adrift and occasionally crash, there could be in the future.

“If we go into a future where there are cities and bases on the Moon, we want to know what’s out there. It’s much easier to organize when there’s slow traffic in space, rather than waiting until it’s a problem.”

And what happens between now and March 4? The rocket will continue under the laws of gravity, traversing space, before it ends its days by crashing into the moon.