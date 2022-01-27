SpaceX: a rocket from Elon Musk’s company is on a collision course with the Moon

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida in 2015

Reuters

Caption,

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida in 2015.

A rocket launched by Elon Musk’s space exploration company is on its way to crash into the Moon and explode.

propellant Falcon 9 it was launched in 2015, but after completing its mission it did not have enough fuel to return to Earth and therefore remained in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told the BBC that it will be the first uncontrolled collision of a rocket with the Moon.

But the consequences will be minor, he assured.

