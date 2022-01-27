Soon we will have news about Overwatch, Warcraft and Diablo

If before Activision – Blizzard games caught our attention and were under the radar, now that Microsoft has purchased the conglomerate, even more so. Okay, it’s true that the purchase hasn’t materialized yet, so You have to be careful with these things.. But either way, it’s going to be fun to see what Redmond can do in franchises as legendary as Diablo.

The fact is that we have been waiting for new information about some of the franchises managed by Blizzard for some time. Among them is the new Overwatch 2, the new regarding Warcraft and Diablo 4.

Mike Ybarra anticipates news of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo 4

Mike Ybarra has been chatting about this On twitter. The one who was once the Corporate Vice President of Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass and the defunct Mixer, is now one of the heads of Blizzard Entertainment. Thus his statements are much more relevant than almost any other executive within the company’s organization chart.

Luckily we won’t have to wait long for news. Specifically in the “next weeks” there should be news according to Ybarra. Diablo 4 will announce news after Overwatch and Warcraft.

Blizzard is a great studio and we have talented and growing teams that support live games as well. In the coming weeks, you’ll hear more about it from Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will follow. Stay tuned!

There may still be some time left, but it shouldn’t be more than a month before we know anything. Yes, I would like to call for calm, it is unlikely that news will be announced regarding its exclusivity, since as I said above, the actual purchase has not yet materialized.