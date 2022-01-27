Soft-curve bob: the trending haircut that Selena Gomez is a fan of

Selena Gomez launched a new Bob in its Instagram and in a few hours he had millions (and millions) of likes. To be fair, the soft curved bob or Bob smooth curve has the kind of power #bobgoals that can start or resurrect a hair trend.

If you break the structure of the cut, you have all the components for a good hair day: the cut itself is pristine. The inclined shape type A line follows the contour of your jawline and helps highlight your bone structure, while the weight adds movement along the bottom and creates volume horizontally (on the sides and edges of your hair rather than vertically, at the roots) for a cut that feels modern and fresh.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And the best news? The cut does most of the work, so for lazy days when Selena can’t be bothered with the hairstyle, the shape alone holds. But for days when she does, the hairstyle is a total eye-catcher. Smooth, straight, luxurious and shiny, the soft curved bob It has the polished finish that many of us want (even long and messy waves).

You can bet people are saving and scheduling the cut to take to their stylists as we speak. However, this isn’t exactly the first time Selena has delved into the territory of the Bob. We think it’s a form he’s been considering since before the lockdown, as he teased fans with a Bob fake, created by her stylist, Marissa Marino for the AMAs 2019.