Sofía Vergara will be the bisexual narco Griselda Blanco in a new series

Yes, there are many stories of heroes that are worth being told. But some villains have lives that, eye, eye to them. After Narcos, the series based on Pablo Escobar, aroused passions a few years ago, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara now joins the project that will narrate the (bad) work and (few) miracles of Griselda Blanco, known as The Cocaine Queen .

For many years, Blanco was responsible for one of the most dangerous cartels and the one with the largest tonnage of drugs entering the United States, an organization that she led until her death in 2012. According to the Netflix platform, the series in hand, and directed by the Narcos creator Eric Newman “is inspired by the intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A selfless mother, Blanco’s lethal mix of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her masterfully navigate family and business, leading her to be known as the Godmother of cocaine«.

The cruelty of this capo had no limits, and apparently something that had no limits was her list of lovers, which included both men and women. Will we see any of this on screen? If you don’t want to wait for Vergara’s series, which is currently filming, you can always resort to Cocaine Godmother2017 film starring none other than Catherine Zeta Jones.

Via: Cinemania