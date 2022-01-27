Sofía Vergara remembered what she had to do before arriving in Hollywood.

Sofía Vergara is one of the most beloved, admired and successful figures in American entertainment. Photo: Getty Images

With a particular video posted on their social networks, Sofia Vergara remembered part of his process and some of the things he had to do before becoming a star of Hollywood and one of the highest paid women on television in the U.S. In the clip, from the 90s, the Barranquillera is seen on stage in front of thousands of people while she sings and dances with the Dominican impersonator and comedian Julius Sabalawhen both were the hosts of ‘Carnival Night’ in Miamian event aimed at the Latin public of the Capital of the Sun. At that time, Sofía knocked on doors using her charisma, talent and indisputable beauty, in search of her great dream, to reach Hollywood, without even imagining that decades later, she would be billionaire

Sofia Vergara lives proud of her Colombian roots. The barranquillera, protagonist of the new cover of the magazine seedreamed of conquering Hollywood, And he achieve it. She today she is an actress, presenter, businesswoman and billionaire. Amid the fame and fortune that surround her, she permanently highlights her Caribbean origin, like last July 10, when she celebrated her 49th birthday with a Caribbean themed party. Barranquilla Carnival in the company of his whole family. Everything about her makes you think of Colombian. She knows her story and the process that led her to be one of the most admired and successful figures in American entertainment in the pages of the new edition of seea tribute to Colombia on its independence day with one of its most internationally beloved characters on its cover.

It may interest you: “Sexiest Shakira in Don’t Wait Up”