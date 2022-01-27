sells NFTs of intimate pictures of his Hollywood friends

A multitude of celebrities make the decision to leave their comfort zone and open up to new markets. A mentality that actors like Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg Y robert deniro, among others, who have chosen to invest their money in companies to obtain extra earnings from their participation in movies.

A similar path is the one that has taken Johnny Depp, who besides being an actor, is also passionate about music and painting, and this has been demonstrated in their social networks. Now, the American has wanted to go one step further in the world of art and new technologies, and that is why has launched to sell more than 10,000 NFT extracted from his paintings, which are portraits of his Hollywood friends and personal heroes.

But, for those who still doubt what NFTs are, they are non-tangible collectibles, unique and verifiable digital assets with blockchain technology. In this case, Depp has launched his collection ‘Never Fear Truth’, putting up for sale these ‘tokens’ that have been developed from their original works of art.

The list of paintings includes great faces of cinema and other important figures for the actor, such as Marlon Brando, Heather Ledger, elizabeth taylor, Tim Burton, his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, his deceased dog Mooh, and the same. Some portraits whose style is a mix between street art and pop art, using very vibrant colors.

Through a statement, Johnny Depp himself has expressed his sale of 10,000 NFT on his paintings: “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them for myself and with that I limited myself. No one should ever be limited”.

25% of profits for NGOs

But, the profits obtained from the sale of his NTF will not be entirely for him, but will allocate 25% to different NGOs, As the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Y The Gonzo Trust -created in memory of Hunter S. Thompson-.

In addition, the purchase of one of your NFTs also implies the access to the exclusive community that has Johnny Depp through the platform Discord, for their fans to collaborate on creative projects.